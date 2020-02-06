Advertisement





The top spot in the SEC White will be on the line Saturday night when the Dexter hockey team hosts Chelsea in a battle between the two top teams in the conference at Vet Ice Arena at 8:45.

Pending the outcome of Chelsea’s Friday night game against Ann Arbor Pioneer the Dreadnaughts and Bulldogs could be tied for first place in the White with just three games remaining on the schedule. Prior to the Bulldogs Pioneer game Friday, the teams are tied with 12 points each. Chelsea is 6-2 in the White and the Dreadnaughts 6-3.

The Dreadnaughts rallied to take down Bedford 3-2 in overtime Wednesday night in a game that was considered a non-conference contest.

Bedford took a 1-0 lead after one period and made it 2-0 early in the second.

The Dreads rallied with a pair of Nate Kniesteadt goals to tie it a 2-2 after two periods.

Neither team scored in the third to send the game into overtime where Kyle Burke scored the game winner to lift the Dreads to the victory.

Caleb Kril stopped 32 shots in net for Dexter.

Fracassi and Dylan Hutchison had two assists each, while Kniesteadt and Shay Ohtonen each had one.

Dexter improved to 13-5 overall on the season.