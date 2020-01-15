Advertisement





The Dexter basketball team improved to 3-0 in the SEC White to remain undefeated in the conference, setting up a showdown with Emoni Bates and the defending state champion Ypsilanti Lincoln Friday night.

The Dreadnaughts took down Jackson 60-40 Tuesday night to remain perfect in the White to set up the early season showdown for the top spot in the conference with the Splitters and their sophomore phenom at Lincoln.

Powered by strong bench play the Dreadnaughts were able to pull away from the Vikings Tuesday night.

Bobby Pnacek and Aiden Dexter both came off the bench and gave the Dreads quality minutes and finished with nine points each.

Advertisement

The Dreads jumped out to a 13-8 lead after one quarter thanks to some hot shooting beyond the arch. Pnacek, Ryan Trinkle, and Marco Lucchesi all hit triples in the first quarter to give the Dreadnaughts the early lead.

The Dexter defense held Jackson to just one basket in the second, but the Vikings hit five of six free throws. The Dreads struggled offensively in the quarter, outscoring Jackson 8-7 for a 21-15 halftime lead.

The offense came to life in the third behind a pair of triple from Lucchesi, and four points each from Pnacek and Colin Parachek as the Dreads lead grew to 40-25 after three.

The Dreadnaughts sealed the win from the charity stripe by hitting 13 of 18 free throws in the fourth. Dane Wiegers was 4-4 from the line in the fourth, while Lucchesi scored eight in the quarter and Dexter five.

Lucchesi finished with a team high 19 points and grabbed six rebounds.

Parachek finished with eight points and nine rebounds, while Trinkle finished with five points. Wiegers added four points, Cal Bavineau two points and six assists, Brennan Parachek and Lucas Koone two points each.

The Dreadnaughts improved to 5-1 overall on the season.

Photo’s by Dawn Miller