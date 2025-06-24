Dexter Resident Honored with Eversight Shared Vision Award

Dexter resident Terry Walters was surprised, but also proud for the honor he received this past weekend in Ann Arbor. It’s something that means a lot to him.

Walters received the Eversight Shared Vision Award for his support of Eversight’s mission to restore sight and prevent Blindness through donation, transplantation, and research.

Eversight, which is located in Ann Arbor, is a global nonprofit eye bank with a mission to restore sight and prevent blindness through the healing power of donation, transplantation and research. Walters has been involved with Eversight for the past 18 years.

“I was very surprised in receiving this award and at the same time was proud that my service and commitment had been recognized,” said Walters, who has served on the Eversight Michigan Advisory Board for the past 10 years, serving as chairman for two years.

Walters said it means a great deal to him to receive this award.

“My first wife, Diana, was an organ donor and that is how I became familiar with Eversight when she passed away in 2004,” he said. “I have enjoyed seeing and hearing the many positive stories of people getting their sight back through cornea transplants. I have enjoyed working with the members of the Eversight Michigan Advisory Board as well as the Eversight staff.”

The award presentation was made at the Eversight facility in Ann Arbor with friends, Dexter Lions members and Board members in attendance.

Walters continues to financially support Eversight in their mission and is a registered organ donor. Walters is also a longtime Dexter Lions Club Member. The club, among many community-centered things, is also known as a big supporter of sight-related programs.

With these awards, Eversight recognizes individuals, groups and organizations for extraordinary support of its mission to restore sight and prevent blindness through donation, transplantation and research. Recipients are selected based on their impact in:

Engaging in multiple programs to raise awareness about the gift of sight, and increase the number of registered eye, organ and tissue donors

Engaging new community partners and advocates

Raising philanthropic support

Significantly advancing Eversight’s mission in the healthcare and allied workplaces involved with the donation process, including hospitals, hospice agencies, medical examiners’ offices and funeral homes

In the photo (from left to right) are Diane Hollingsworth, President and CEO of Eversight, Terry Walters, Michelle Clemens of the Ian Clemens Foundation, and Alex Teska, Director of Philanthropy.