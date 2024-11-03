November 02, 2024 Donate
Dexter Rolls in District Opener

The Dexter football team used a big second half to pull away for a 42-14 win over South Lyon East Friday night.

The Dreadnaughts advance to the D2 district final Friday night when they host a tough East Lansing team.

The Trojans reached the D2 state semifinals last season and are 7-3 this season with all three losses coming to state-ranked teams.

Friday night saw the Dreads jump out to a 7-0 lead with a 26-yard TD run by Ronny Johnson.

On the next series, Jacob MacDonnell forced a fumble that was recovered by Connor Robeson at midfield.

A few plays later Johnson made it 14-0 with a 16-yard TD run with two minutes left in the quarter.

Early in the second, the lead grew to 21-0 with a 12-yard TD pass from Cooper Arnedt to Cole Novara.

SLE answered with a short TD run to cut the lead to 21-7 at the half and made thing interesting with a trick play touchdown on its opening drive of the second half to cut the lead to 21-14.

Ronny Johnson rushed for 263 yards and four touchdowns for Dexter. Photo by Dawn McCann

The Dreadnaughts responded with a 72-yard drive that was capped off by a six-yard Arnedt TD pass to Andrew Gersh for a 28-14 lead.

The Dexter defense forced a punt, and the Dreads wasted no time and went 67 yards in two play with Johnson sprinting in from 45 yards out for a 35-14 lead.

Johnson capped off his huge night early in the fourth with a 43-yard TD run to make the final 42-14.

The Dreads were led by Johnson’s monster night with 263 yards rushing and four touchdowns.

Arnedt finished 10-17 passing for 91 yards and two TD’s and rushed for 36 yards.

Jayden Juback caught five passes for 39 yards, while Novara caught four for 46 and a score, and Gersh one for a six-yard TD pass.

Dexter improved to 10-0 overall on the season.

Photos by Dawn and Dennis McCann

