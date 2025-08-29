Dexter Rolls Over Brighton in Season Opener

If the opening night is a sign of things to come, the Dexter football team will be on its way to another offensive record setting season.

Dexter racked up over 500 yards in total offense in an impressive 50-27 win over Brighton in the season opener Thursday night.

Senior quarterback Cooper Arnedt tossed for over 400 yards through the air and three touchdowns to lead the Dreadnaughts to the strong opening night win.

Arnedt was 25-35 passing on the night, including TD passes of 35 and 31 yards in the first quarter to put the Dreadnaughts up 14-0.

A Mitchell Ward interception set up the Dreads second TD inside Brighton territory.

The ensuing drive saw the Bulldogs have a bad snap on a punt that rolled into the endzone and the Dreads tackled the punter for a safety and a 16-0 lead.

Sam Cormier followed with a 33-yard field goal to push the lead to 19-0.

Brighton scored on a long run on the last play of the first quarter to cut the Dreads lead to 19-7 after one.

Dexter answered with a three-yard TD run by John Michael Jerome and a 30-yard field goal by Cormier made it 29-7.

Brighton cut the lead to 29-14 but Dexter again answered when Oliver Hutchison snagged a Arnedt pass just inside the pilon for a 10-yard TD pass and a 36-14 halftime lead.

The Bulldogs started the second half with a TD to make it 36-20 before Jerome scored his second TD of the night with a 15-yard TD run.

Brighton quickly answered with a long TD pass, but the Dreads put the game out of reach when Jerome broke through three tacklers for a 12-yard touchdown run for a 50-27 final.

Arnedt finished with 414 yards passing and three scores.

His favorite target was Novara with 12 catches for 216 yards and two TD’s.

Holden Niemi caught six passes for 106 yards and Hutchison five catches for 69 yards and a score. Will Simpson caught one pass for 12 yards and Brady Arbaugh one for ten.

Jerome finished with a team high 88 yards rushing and three TD’s for the Dreadnaughts. Jack Votaw rushed for 14 yards on three carries and Arbaugh three for ten yards.

Dexter will open SEC Red play at Monroe Friday night.

Photos by Dawn and Dennis McCann