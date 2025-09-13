Dexter Rolls over Huron Setting Up SEC Red Showdown

The showdown for the top spot in the SEC Red is set after Dexter rolled to a 48-16 win over Ann Arbor Huron Friday night.

The win lifted the Dreads to 2-0 in the SEC Red and 3-0 overall and set up huge battle at Saline Friday night between the two state-ranked teams.

The game will be Saline’s Homecoming game, and the Hornets will enter the contest undefeated at 3-0 after cruising past Pioneer 51-0 Friday night.

Friday night saw the Dexter offense take a while to get going, but when it did, the Dreadnaughts would roll.

After struggling early, the Dreads got on the board when Cooper Arnedt hits Oliver Hutchison with a 23-yard scoring pass for a 6-0 lead.

Huron got on the board with a field goal to cut the lead to 6-3 in the second, but it was all Dexter from there.

John Michael Jerome scored a pair of rushing touchdowns to put the Dreads up 20-3.

Dexter added two more scores in the second quarter to take a 34-3 lead into the break.

The Dreads added two more scores in the third to push the lead to 48-3 before Huron would score twice with the Dreads second and third stringers in the game to make the final 48-16.

Cooper Arnedt tossed for 300 yards and three TD’s against Huron. Photo by Dennis McCann

Arnedt had a big night by completing 18 of 20 passes for 300 yards and three touchdowns.

Ryan Hempton was 1-2 passing got 13 yards and a TD pass to Pearson Taylor in the second half.

Jerome finished with 27 yards rushing and two TD’s, while Brady Arbaugh rushed for a team high 39 yards. Jack Votaw added 13 yards rushing, Arnedt four and Zane Eisel four yards on the ground.

Cole Novara had another big night receiving with seven catches for 119 yards and a TD.

Holden Niemi had four catches for 78 yards and a score, Hutchison four catches for 54 yards and a TD, Will Simpson two catches for 50 yards, and Taylor one for 13 and a TD.