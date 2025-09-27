Dexter Rolls Past Chelsea in Rivalry Showdown

The football rivalry showdown between state-ranked opponents Dexter and Chelsea did not disappoint Friday night.

Well over 5000 fans packed Dexter’s Al Ritt Stadium to see the D2 fourth-ranked Dreadnaughts take down D4 fifth-ranked Chelsea 42-28 in a shootout Friday night.

The Dexter offense was firing on all cylinders, racking up over 500 yards in total offense but did not pull away until the end to hold off the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs capitalized on Dexter mistakes, including an interception at the goal line by Nathan Sobiechowski to stop one drive.

Dexter hurt themselves with over 100 yards in penalties called against the Dreads.

The Dreadnaughts took the opening kick, but fumbled on a pass across the middle that was recovered by the Bulldogs Arthur Smith to give Chelsea the ball.

The Bulldogs moved into Dexter territory but turned the ball over on downs with a 4th and one stop by the Dreadnaughts defense.

Dexter struck first with a four-yard TD run by Cooper Arnedt to put the Dreads on top 7-0.

Chelsea got a big kick return into Dexter territory, but again turned the ball over one downs and the Dreadnaughts would push the lead to 14-0 with a 32-yard TD run by Brady Arbaugh.

Jax Ichesco got Chelsea back into it with a 41-yard TD run to cut the lead to 14-7.

Dexter drove deep into Bulldogs territory, but Sobiechowski stepped in front of a pass at the goal line and returned it to the Bulldogs 35 yard line.

The Bulldogs struck quickly when Jax Ichesco hit his brother Gib Ichesco with a 64-yard touchdown pass to tie the game at 14 early in the second quarter.

Dexter answered when Holden Niemi caught a ball over the middle and broke out of a pile of Chelsea defenders and ran it in for a 28-yard TD and a 21-14 lead.

Chelsea punted and the Dreadswould convert on a fourth and five and a couple of plays later Arnedt hit Cole Novara with a nine-yard scoring strike to push the lead to 28-14.

The Dexter defense came up big and stopped Chelsea on fourth down at the Dreads 37 with under a minute remaining in the half.

The Dreadnaughts did not let off the pedal and Niemi once again made a catch an broke multiple tackles to sprint to the endzone for a 46-yard TD pass and a 35-15 halftime lead.

Chelsea tried to get back in it with a Jax Ichesco four-yard TD run to start the second half to cut the lead to 35-21.

Dexter then went on a long, time consuming drive and tried a field goal, but Chelsea was called for roughing the kicker to give the Dreads a new set of downs and would seal the win with a two-yard TD run by John Michael Jerome for a 42-21 lead.

Chelsea would get one more score with a TD run by Jax Ichesco to make it 42-28 with just over three minutes left, but that is as close as the Bulldogs would get.

Arnedt had a huge night for the Dreadnaughts by going 33-37 passing for 415 yards and three TD’s. He also had a rushing TD.

Novara caught 15 passes for 139 yards and a score. The 15 catches puts him tied for 6th in the MHSAA record books for catches in a game.

Niemi caught eight passes for 142 yards and two TD’s. Oliver Hutchison caught four for 68 yards, Arbaugh three for 32, William Smith one for nine, and Jerome one for eight.

Arbaugh rushed for 70 yards and a score and Jerome 21 yards and a TD.

Chelsea falls to 4-1 and has a big game at Ypsilanti (3-2, 2-1 in SEC White).

The Dexter improved to 4-1 overall with the win that was the second straight over the Bulldogs and is the first time since 1994-1995 that the Dreads have won two straight over their bitter rivals. It is also the third win in four games for the Dreadnaughts.

The Dreads travel to Bedford Friday night.