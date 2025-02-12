Dexter Rolls Past Ypsilanti

The Dexter boys’ basketball team picked up its third straight win Monday night when they took down Ypsilanti 65-44.

The game was a make-up from a previously postponed game.

Ben Murphy got the Dreadnaughts going in the opening quarter with a back-to-back triples.

Scott Smith followed with a pair of baskets and Dexter built a 13-7 lead after one period.

Murphy added five more points in the second for the Dreads and they went into the break leading 28-20.

William Simpson and Smith hit back-to-back and-ones to push the Dreads lead to 34-20 to start the second half.

The Dreads took control in the third outscoring the Grizzlies 19-11 behind nine points from Smith and seven by Simpson in the quarter to push the lead to 47-31 after three.

Dexter continued to pour it on in the fourth with Jack Richards hitting a pair of triples and the Dexter reserves got a lot of playing time in the final period.

Smith finished with a team high 15 points, while Murphy added 14.

Jack DeMerell chipped in with nine points and Simson added eight. Richards finished with seven points, Andrew Boydston six, Owen Winder four, and Hayden Harm two.

The Dreadnaughts moved above .500 on the season at 9-8 overall.

Photos by Mike Williamson