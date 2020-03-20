Advertisement





| 3 min read | by Doug Marrin |

Members of Dexter Rotary and Dexter HS Interact Club volunteered at Food Gatherers warehouse in Ann Arbor

Dexter Rotary and students from Dexter High School’s Interact Club volunteered for a shift at Food Gatherers Saturday, March 14, 2020. It was a great chance for the volunteers to get a look at the charitable organization and experience its work to alleviate hunger in Washtenaw County.

“Food Gatherers got started in 1988 by Zingerman’s,” says Volunteer Coordinator Graham Patton to the group of 21 Rotarians. “Some of the employees wondered if the leftover food could somehow be used and if there were other places that might have food that could still be used. They borrowed a refrigerated van and visited a couple of grocery stores and restaurants to rescue some food. It was then delivered to area meal programs.”

Food Gatherers Volunteer Coordinator Graham Patton gives an overview of the organization and an orientation for the day’s work

The group of Zingerman’s employees began by gathering about 50 pounds of food a day. The operation has grown dramatically since that humble beginning. Food Gatherers have rescued about 6,500,000 pounds of food each of the past three years. “That basically comes down to about 14,000 meal equivalents,” says Graham.

Albeit performed on a grand scale, the idea is simple; Food Gatherers goes around to restaurants and stores gathering food that won’t be used. The food is taken to their warehouse where it is sorted and repackaged. It is then delivered to 170 different agencies throughout the county who in turn disperse the food to those who need it. Food Gatherers also use monetary donations and grant money to buy in bulk for distribution as well. Faith in Action, active in Chelsea and Dexter, is one of those agencies.

Food Gatherers is nestled in behind Avalon Housing’s Carrot Way Apartment. Food Gatherers sold a portion of their property to Avalon Housing to build the complex.

“We’re always looking for organizations to support that help Washtenaw County,” says Dexter Rotary President Jamie Guise. “Faith in Action gets a lot of support from Food Gatherers so we know this is just another way of extending our support to the Dexter community.”

About 7,000 volunteers help out at Food Gatherers each year usually in two-hour shifts. Graham explained this provides half of the total labor needed to operate the charity which has a paid staff of 30.

Members of Dexter HS Interact Club joined forces with Rotarians to sort food

When asked what it was like coordinating so many people Graham replied, “I would say just overall attitude stands out. People come here for a lot of different reasons. Some do it for school. Some do it because they love it. Everybody comes in a pretty good mood and seems to leave in an even better mood. It’s a mission that we all believe in.”

The volunteer’s assignment for the morning was the “Green Room.” This is the chilled room where produce is sorted and repackaged. Being a rescue operation there is a lot of unusable food. Food that cannot be used is composted. Upon entering, the group washed their hands, gloved up, and then took a position at one of the half-dozen stainless-steel sorting tables.

Sorting produce is straightforward – look at each piece, keep the good, and toss the bad. Make your best judgment. Four pallets of rescued produce were waiting to be sorted.

“About one in seven folks in Washtenaw County is food insecure,” explains Graham. “That is anywhere from about forty-five to fifty-thousand people.”

Graham defines “food insecurity” as when “someone is not sure they’re going to have a meal.” This could be caused by a number of factors such as no income, juggling finances for other bills, or no transportation to get necessary food.

Over 170 Washtenaw County organizations are provided food by Food Gatherers

Isabella Hodder is a member of the Interact Club, Rotary Club’s high school equivalent. I interrupted her sorting of leafy greens to get her thoughts. “This sounded like a fun opportunity and I wanted to help out,” she said. “I didn’t really know what I’d be doing here today but I’m having a good time sorting things out.”

Claire Janssen is also an Interact member and added, “I think it’s a really good program, and it definitely helps so many people. I really like helping out in any way I can. This like seemed like a good opportunity.”

The volunteers made short work of sorting through the 5 pallets of food

John Heuser teaches English at Dexter High School and is the coordinator for the Interact Club. He explained how the club, like Rotary, is designed to support local and international causes.

One of the Interact Club’s bigger projects was earlier this year to raise money for a Shelter Box. How it worked was club members set up a huge tent in the high school cafeteria for a week and raised money. The funds were designated for an emergency tent and other supplies that people may need after being displaced by natural disasters. Their efforts brought in $2,200 – enough for two Shelter Boxes.

“I’ve known of Food Gatherers but I’ve never had the chance to volunteer here before,” said John. “When we got the opportunity through Rotary, I was really excited and the students were too. I’m really pleased with the turnout that we got from the Interact Club today.”

Joanna Dziech is a Rotary-sponsored exchange student from Poland. She took time out from sorting through a pint of blackberries to give me her impression of the effort.

“I heard about this event from Rotary and I wanted to help sort food,” she said. “It helps people a lot in their community. Food that is leftover from the supermarkets is not wasted and can be delivered to people who need it. It’s a really good idea.”

The Rotarians and students made short work of the four pallets, but Graham rolled in two more to take their place. Warmed up and practiced, the group made even quicker work. They finished the morning’s assignment well under the two hour allotted time.

And just as Graham said, everyone appeared to leave feeling better than when they arrived.