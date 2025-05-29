Dexter Rotary Club Backs Community Through Service and Events

Incoming Dexter Rotary President Steve Feinman outlines the club’s work, from funding the Memorial Day Parade to supporting youth programs, arts festivals, and local teams.

Photo: Dexter Rotary Incoming President Steve Feinman on the Lucy Ann Lance Show on 1290 AM, WLBY.

From organizing the Memorial Day Parade to supporting youth programs and arts festivals, the Rotary Club of Dexter is deeply woven into the fabric of local life.

“This is a neighbor helping neighbor event for our community,” said incoming club president Steve Feinman during an interview on 1290 AM WLBY. “It’s important for our community to remain united and to see who’s in the community.”

The Rotary Club fully funds the Memorial Day Parade, covering costs such as permits and banners. It’s one of many projects the club supports throughout the year.

“We have a golf tournament coming up on June 19, and that’s our big fundraiser every year,” Feinman said. “We sponsor things like the parade, Summerfest, the Dexter Plein Air Festival… robotics and debate teams… because we’re in the community. This is our community. We want to serve our community and be beneficial to the community.”

Rotary’s service area mirrors the Dexter Community Schools district, serving approximately 21,000 residents across the city and surrounding townships.

“Dexter sits in the center of a number of townships,” commented Feiman. “We have people from all over. We have people come in from Ann Arbor, different groups. We welcome them all.”

Feinman emphasized the club’s accessibility: “Anyone is welcome to join the Rotary Club. Our meetings are Thursday mornings at 7:30 in the morning.” They also host social meetings monthly and provide information through their website rotarydexter.org.

With a focus on “helping neighbors” and supporting the future, the Dexter Rotary Club exemplifies service in action.

“Our goal is to serve our community and help our community prosper, both economically and socially into the future,” Feinman said.