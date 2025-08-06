WCRC Schedules Informational Meetings on Dexter Roundabout

Photo: Google Street View

The Washtenaw County Road Commission (WCRC) has announced two informational meetings to share details about upcoming corridor improvements at the Island Lake Road (Dexter Main Street) and the Dexter-Chelsea Road intersection, primarily a projected roundabout planned for 2026.

The busy intersection is also a choke point for traffic during daily rush hours, caused by the nearby narrow stone railroad viaduct, which serves as a main route into the city.

Project Overview

The planned work affects the key Dexter intersection in Scio and Webster Townships and includes scheduled construction of a roundabout in 2026. The improvements are part of a broader effort to address infrastructure needs along a corridor experiencing ongoing development and traffic volume increases.

Public Meetings Scheduled

WCRC will host the following meetings to provide project information:

Virtual Meeting: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, at 11 a.m. via Zoom Online Link: https://bit.ly/wcrcprojectmeeting | Phone: (929) 205-6099 | Meeting ID: 879 2332 8754

Dexter District Library, 3255 Alpine Street, Dexter

A recording of the virtual meeting will be available afterward on the WCRC project webpage.

Contact Information

To request auxiliary aids or services for individuals with disabilities, contact Communications Manager Tiffany Oliphant at (734) 327-6646 or [email protected] at least five business days before the meeting.