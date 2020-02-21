Advertisement





| 2 min read | by Doug Marrin |

Has it been a year-and-a-half already?

Time flies, and sometimes the cars too when you’re having fun. So how are we getting along with those two traffic circles (aka roundabouts) that opened on Baker Road in Dexter on Sept. 1, 2018?

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office recently reported crash results in the traffic circles to the Dexter City Council.

“Sergeant Hunt reviewed the crashes at the roundabouts since July,” Dexter City Manager Courtney Nicholls stated in her report to the Council. “There have been three crashes at Dan Hoey/Baker and six at Shield/Baker. The majority of the crashes were either due to failure to yield or one car rear-ending another.”

Sgt. Hunt is going to look further into the crashes to determine whether the involved parties were local residents. This could help in determining the best avenue to take for ongoing roundabout education.

“Recently three of the four signs on the roundabouts were taken out by one car,” Courtney told the Council in reviewing her report. “The nine crashes reported to the police do not involve sign damage which implies the accidents are not doing enough damage to stop the vehicles.”

A lot of cars travel through Dexter’s main roads twice-a-day.

Using information from the U.S. Census, the Dexter Housing Task Force recently reported that 2,510 people live outside of Dexter and travel into the City for work. Another 1,691 residents of the City commute outside of Dexter for work. There are 119 people who live in Dexter and also work in Dexter. This does not include the hundreds of school-related vehicles on the roads during both daily commutes.

For a City that is two-square-miles in area, that is a lot of traffic slogging around twice-a-day, especially for the three main arteries in and out of town, one with roundabouts.

As if we needed to be told.

Chatting with folks about the roundabouts at Joe and Rosie’s and a few other places, everyone seems to prefer the roundabouts over the former, traditional intersections.

“It takes some getting used to as far as how much space between cars you need to merge into the roundabout. Or maybe a better way to say it is how much space you don’t need. It’s a little hairy until you get used to it.”

“Without a doubt, much better than the stop-light.”

“They should have made them bigger.” (Several comments echoed this thought)

“It slows traffic down, but it keeps it moving. Even if it’s not quicker than before, I feel like its quicker.”

“Entering from Dan Hoey is dangerous during the morning rush.”

“We all seem to have gotten the hang of it and we know there will be cars entering and circling. I think everyone is ready for that and we have this unspoken cooperation between drivers.”

The fiercest criticism was not for the traffic circles, but for drivers who seemingly don’t understand how the circles work. The main complaints being drivers who stop in the circle to allow a car to enter and drivers who do not yield when entering.

