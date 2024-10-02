Dexter School Board Candidates Share More About Their Positions

Three candidates are competing for two open spots on DCS’s Board of Education.





To help readers understand their options, The Sun Times News sent five questions to each candidate running for Dexter School Board in the November Election. Below are the candidate’s responses to the final three questions.

Q: Teacher recruitment and retention is a pressing issue across Michigan, with many districts struggling to fill positions. How will you help Dexter Community Schools attract and retain qualified educators, and what role will compensation play in this effort?

Michael Cipolla

Dexter’s teachers are the single most important school-related factor in student development and overall achievement. Hiring and keeping high-quality teachers is so important to our district. Dexter does offer competitive compensation, in fact, they just adopted a new contract with the teachers’ union as well as several other support staff unions that included pay increases and additional benefits. Starting pay was increased as well, I am hopeful this will have a positive impact on new hires.

Also, we need to continue investing in professional development for our staff, the district can continue to show confidence in Dexter’s teachers for the long term and demonstrate that they are valued. This helps both teachers looking to continue their education and the district as a whole. In the schools, we must continue to fully embrace and champion the Professional Learning Communities (PLCs). They are an integral part of K–12 academic practices. When PLCs focus on data-driven decision-making, teachers, especially new teachers can identify more effective instructional strategies and thereby improve student outcomes. Well-supported teachers working together with the administration can do amazing things not only for students but for the recruitment of new teachers.

Branding might be the single most important concept to come out of the school choice debate. Private schools understand that perception is powerful and they market their schools well. Unfortunately, most public school districts are only just beginning to think about topics like marketing and public image. This is an area where Dexter can strive for improvement, in my opinion.

Overall our district can no longer expect teacher candidates to come to us because they have so many options and there are vacancies everywhere. We have to do things differently. We have to give teachers compelling reasons to come here to Dexter.

Dawn Gilbert

We first need to let them know Dexter Schools are a great place to work and move to. We might need to give compensation to teachers here, but not all the time is money what they want. We need to survey the teachers to find out what means more to them, if they are happy, then they will not leave. How do we get the money you might ask, through grants, bonds, and the kindhearted people of Dexter. Yes, we as people of Dexter can help our school system by passing a millage.

With money being put into the school we can advertise our school. Have teachers tell us why they like working here, what programs we have, and why teachers should come to us. Not only tell them about the job but show them why they should come. As for the ones we have find out what it would take to keep them here, if they are happy they will not look for another job therefore they will not leave.

Amy Reiser

If elected to the Dexter Community School Board, I will work to keep the compensation package for teachers in Dexter competitive, while continuing to highlight the quality work atmosphere that exists in the schools. The Board should support recruitment efforts at the quality teaching programs that exist in the colleges throughout the state of Michigan.

The Educational Foundation of Dexter (EFD) is one example of teacher support that highlights the excellent teaching staff we have and provides grants to support the further education of the students in our district. We need to continue to make the district an attractive place to work, and once the quality teachers are here, we need to provide a benefits package that emphasizes retention.

Q. The mental health and well-being of students are a growing concern in schools. What policies or initiatives would you support to ensure that Dexter students have access to adequate mental health education and resources?

Dawn Gilbert

Yes, our students need education in mental health, but first, let’s not overlook, don’t we all? Parents need education in mental health because the problems we faced back in the day are not the same problems our students are facing today.

The teachers have been trained but their training was for the time they got it, and they need constant training on how to identify. Students need training so that they can identify problems in other students, so they can listen or help that student to cope with their mental health concerns. Or the student needs education to know they have a mental health concern and who to go to for help or let know there is a problem. But the first thing we need to do is, let the student know who to go to, if they think someone has a problem or if they might have a problem. That person will talk it over with them to see what the next course of action might be.

Amy Reiser

Social media, the reliance on electronics for much of our communication, and the lingering effects of the pandemic have all had an impact on the mental health of our students. I would support mental health awareness training for all staff. I think it is very important for the staff to know what steps need to be taken when a mental health issue presents itself, for example, a teacher referring a student to a counselor when needed. An important part of the training should be to work within the staff of each building to communicate about the needs of students. The focus being the well-being of all students.

Additionally, I believe it is necessary for the school counselors to be trained and aware of the mental health resources within the community. Everyone in the district needs to be more aware of indicators that a student may be suffering from a mental health crisis and what an appropriate intervention might be. This will include all the staff who come into contact with the students on a daily basis, bus drivers, food service, everyone. I would support bringing in our county partners from CMH to continue to work in this area and provide mental health education and resources to students and staff.

Michael Cipolla

I believe it’s important to invest in the mental health and well-being of every student by expanding school-based services and developing a curriculum that promotes overall well-being. I fully support Dexter’s use of Social and Emotional Learning strategies in school settings to help students manage their emotions, make responsible decisions, resolve conflicts appropriately, and achieve academic success. These strategies have been proven to improve the mental health of both students and staff.

Additionally, I would like to propose scheduling at least one day annually for professional development to address the stigma surrounding mental health. This day could focus on how mental health impacts school climate, connectedness, classroom environment, academic performance, and overall school achievement. If Dexter Schools does this currently the public should be made aware so they can support the initiative more broadly and possibly be involved as a community-based resource.

Q. Dexter has invested in projects like the solar energy initiative, which also serves as an educational opportunity for students. How would you promote similar programs that enhance STEM and vocational learning along with other critical skill areas?

Amy Reiser

As a Board Member, I would seek to add programming and classes that encourage science, technology, engineering and mathematics by looking to see what other districts have done. The district should continue working with partners in our community that would give students hands-on experience like the solar panels did. I would also support class activities and extracurricular programs such as the Robotics Team.

Michael Cipolla

In 2017, I joined The Educational Foundation of Dexter, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing financial support to the district for programs and initiatives not otherwise included in the school’s operating budget. The solar energy initiative was one of the many programs we supported with $20,000 in district grants over the past year years. I am honored to be a part of this remarkable organization.

Over the past five years, EFD has awarded over $325,000 in grants to teachers and the district, fulfilling the foundation’s mission to promote excellence in education right here in Dexter. Throughout my time on the board, including the past two years as its president, I have built meaningful relationships with many parents, teachers, administrators, and district staff. Continuing this partnership is one critical way to promote these kinds of programs.

Vocational education presents numerous advantages that make it an invaluable choice for individuals. Its adaptability, direct linkage to the industry, and tailored learning experiences help students cultivate practical and sought-after skills.

Dexter provides access through The South & West Washtenaw Consortium. SWWC offers paths for career advancement and serves as a potential gateway to further education. By partnering with other area schools. For many recent high school graduates vocational education stands out as a rewarding and constructive path to pursue. I would look to promote this even more so in the coming years.

Dawn Gilbert

Solar program is a good starting point for cleaner electricity, but windmill technology for vertical windmills might need to be a choice too. With cars moving towards electrical we need to look into charging stations for the car to get charged and the sun and wind are two greener ways to make this happen.

I have seen the solar panels on the school already. With federal programs we could put more solar panels on the buildings just think of the roof space. Although I do not want the students to install them up there just think of the planning and the laying out that the class could do to assist the solar panels.

As for windmills I am not talking of the big windmills like in the center of the state going up Highway 127, but vertical windmills, much smaller. With wind we would be able to plan assembly and see the production of wind and they could learn firsthand what it would be like to maintain. I am glad we are in a district that shares technology that we have a program that they don’t. We have their students come to us and we send students to them for the same reason.

I would like our schools to be on the cutting edge to identify the needs of society and get our students ready to answer that call before they get out of university or college. Like teaching, we could find students that want to be teachers and start getting them ready to teach and get them ready to go to universities that have teaching programs. Help them out to make sure our district has teachers coming back showing that we care. This can be a way to get teachers coming to us because they grew up here. More to my heart, in the medical field, we always need help in the medical field.