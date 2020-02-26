Advertisement





Jason Gold

| 4 min read | by Lonnie Huhman, lhuhman@thesuntimesnews.com |

The Dexter Community Schools Board of Education has filled its vacancy with a person described as being a servant leader.

After interviewing 18 candidates over two days, the DCS school board selected Jason Gold to fill the vacancy seat on the board, which will be up for election in November.

Before Gold was selected the school board talked about what they liked in the four finalists. School board treasurer Dick Lundy called Gold a “servant leader” and said he liked his experience in working in schools. Lundy said he thinks Gold is passionate about serving the kids in DCS.

Advertisement

Gold is filling the spot vacated by Michael Wendorf’s recent resignation. He will serve the remainder of Wendorf’s term, which expires in December of 2020.

After the selection was made, Gold said he was excited about serving the students, parents, staff, administration and the wider community. He said at heart he is a servant leader and advocate for kids, and he looks forward to serving on the school board.

In a statement about the decision, DCS said Gold will be formally sworn in on March 9 and will serve until December 31, 2020.

Gold is married with five children, four of which are in Dexter schools. He is also a retired Ann Arbor Police Officer and currently works professionally as an advocate for youth, families, education, community, public safety, and health.

Gold is the president of the GEM Advocacy Group in Ann Arbor. The organization describes itself as offering comprehensive support to each unique, individual, public servant, organization, and system with whom it partners. It’s a resource for organizational growth, visionary leadership, mentorship, and culture/climate reflections and is described as advocating for people to overcome adversity; consulting with organizations to solve problems and educating people to transform lives.

Gold also serves on the United Way of Washtenaw Board and the Michigan Children’s Trust Fund.

“I am really thrilled to support the students, parents, and staff with their basic needs and educational needs so they can be Champion Learners,” Gold said in the DCS statement.

Before making its pick, the school board members said they were impressed with the pool of applicants. Each board member commended the applicants and said they had a variety of great experiences and backgrounds that could help the district.

When thinking about what they were looking for in a school board member, the school board listed such attributes as being a team player, experience in schools, a desire to serve and being a good listener.

The school board urged the candidates to stay involved with the school district no matter the outcome.

The runner-up to Gold was Elise Bruderly, who is a social worker and the president of Excellence 4 Dexter Students board, which is a community-led 501(c)(3) non-profit that was founded in 2015 to ensure educational excellence by financially supporting Dexter Community Schools despite the volatility in state funding.

In the final tally, Bruderly had two votes to Gold’s four.

DCS Board of Education President Julie Schumaker emphasized that each candidate was impressive and worthy of the role.

However, in the end it was Gold.

“I believe that Jason Gold will be an excellent board member and look forward to working with him. We had an excellent pool of eighteen candidates who applied for the open school board seat,” Schumaker said in the DCS statement. “There were many extremely well-qualified individuals. I thank all the candidates for their willingness to serve the district.”

There have been some changes on the board and more are expected to come in the election later this year.

After Wendorf stepped down as school board president, Schumaker was selected by the board to take over the leadership role while Ron Darr stepped in as vice president. There are three seats up for election this year, including Wendorf’s, Darr’s and Barbara Read’s.

Before Gold was selected, Darr said he was not going to seek re-election in November. He was first elected in 2002. He said he thought about stepping down after his son graduated last year, but because of certain issues he thought he should serve out his term. He said being committed to serving the school district and its kids as well as putting in the time is important.

Darr urged the candidates to continue to look to serve Dexter Community Schools.