Dexter School Board Has a New Contract with Teachers and Elects New Officers

An updated agreement with the teachers and appointment of new school board officers, the Dexter Community Schools Board of Education is staying busy this summer.

At the July 22 board meeting, the DCS school board made a number of decisions as it looks ahead to the new school year. The first being an updated contract with the teachers’ union.

The school board voted to ratify a successor agreement with the Dexter Education Association. In explanation of the decision, the school district said the 2022-2025 collective bargaining agreement included a financial reopener for the 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 school years.

“For the 2024-2025 school year, an off-schedule payment of $150,000 will be divided among the members (including retirement, FICA, etc.), steps will be given, and base salaries will increase as follows:

Step 4: an increase of 1 percent + $800

Steps 5-13: an increase of 1 percent

Steps 14-28: an increase of 2 percent

Step 29: an increase of 2 percent plus $1,000

Elimination of steps: 14, 17, 20, 23, 26, 28

Stipend for Special Education Staff”

Other highlights from the new agreement include:

District healthcare contributions will increase by 3 percent, cash in lieu will increase to $2,000, and the district will contribute to HSA plans. The agreement also includes language to meet changes to laws and to board policy regarding seniority, evaluations, and intergovernmental and third-party agreements.

With the election of officers, DCS said board policy provides “for the election of Board of Education officers each year at the business meeting in July. Officers shall serve until their respective successors are elected or their term ends, and shall include a President, Secretary, Treasurer, and Vice President.”

The new officers are:

President: Elise Bruderly

Vice President: Melanie Szawara

Treasurer: Jennifer Kangas

Secretary: Dan Alabré

The trustees are Mara Greatorex, Dick Lundy and Brian Arnold.