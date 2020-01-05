Advertisement





| 2 min read | by Doug Marrin, dmarrin@thesuntimesnews.com |

Dexter School Board President Michael “Iron Mike” Wendorf will be resigning from the school board effective Jan. 31, and moving to California where he will work with Team USA Triathletes, a sport in which he has excelled in worldwide | Photo: Doug Marrin

Dexter School Board President Michael Wendorf gave the Dexter Forum his farewell at their Jan. 4, 2020, meeting. Michael has been a regular at the Forum often called upon to comment on school issues when they are discussed. At the end of the meeting, forum moderator John Hansen asked him to say a few parting words.

“I appreciate all the kind words that people have expressed in the last couple of weeks,” said Michael. “It’s fair to say that I got has probably received more from the community than I gave. We have a great school district and great people. It’s been a pleasure to work with the people, the teachers, and the administrators.”

Michael’s resignation as School Board President will be effective January 31. He is moving to California where he has taken a position with Team USA Triathlon. Michael began competing in Ironman Triathlons 11 years ago at age 51. He has been highly ranked worldwide for most of those years – across all age groups. He has successfully defied age.

When asked if he intended on continuing his competitive career, Michael replied, “I do plan to continue to try and be competitive albeit now at the Masters Level. I have conceded to age with respect to trying to compete with the younger people. I shared with my son yesterday that one of my favorite memories is a photograph at age 55 taken about 200 meters from the finish line as I passed one of the Iron Man pro triathletes who had a four-minute Head Start at the beginning. I passed him about 200 meters from the finish line. The expression on his face captured seeing a 55-year-old man pass him heading into the finish chute knowing there was nothing he could do to respond, that remains one of my favorite times.”

Longtime Dexter resident Louie Ceriani was honored by school board president Michael Wendorf and the rest of the board on May 6. | Photo: Seth Kinker

“The school district is in very good shape,” Michael continued. “It’s a pleasure to say that I and my colleagues, through the years, have always believed in the community and the children. We invested in growing the district in good times and bad, and I think it reflects in what we have today. I appreciate all the support that I’ve received over these years. It’s been a pleasure to serve the district, and our children and our families. I will miss you.”

Michael has just begun his 15th year on Dexter Community Schools Board of Education. The Board elected him as president in 2014. The schools have faced a lot of issues as the community continues to grow and develop. Michael credits consensus as being a key to success.

“I count people on the left and the right as friends,” he told the Forum. “That’s part of the unique nature of our community in this forum – that we can all come together and solve problems and build consensus. I hope that the collaborative nature of our district and the consensus-building that we’ve developed over all these years will be sustained. It makes coming to an agreement and reaching good outcomes for kids a lot easier when we do it that way.”

“I will always look back at these years as great,” he concluded.

Judging by the thunderous applause he received from the group, many of us will too.

Thank you Michael.