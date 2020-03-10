Advertisement





by Lonnie Huhman, lhuhman@thesuntimesnews.com

Dexter Community Schools has launched a formal investigation into a school board member for potential policy violations.

At the March 9 DCS Board of Education meeting, school board president Julie Schumaker said DCS Superintendent Chris Timmis could not be at the meeting because of personal reasons, so she was stepping in to read a statement pertaining to policy violations.

“Barbara Read has been notified that as a result of her actions on March 4 through 6 pertaining to a parent meeting at Mill Creek and her subsequent communication that the district is conducting a formal investigation of possible intimidation, bullying, retaliation and harassment in violation of board policy 3362, anti-harassment and policy 3362.01, threatening behavior toward staff members,” Schumaker read from statement.

Schumaker further said, “Additionally, Ms. Read has been notified that her recording of the parent meeting is in violation of board policy 2461, covert recording of district meeting involving parents and/or students. Ms. Read has been banned from all school events that do not pertain to her role as a parent or board of education meetings and has been advised that she should not interfere either directly, indirectly or through a third-party with the district’s formal investigation.”

“Furthermore, Ms. Read’s publication of an anonymous article in “We Love Dexter” on March 6 is in violation of board policy 9120, communications with the general public and board bylaw 0143.1, public expression of board members. All news releases or interviews with media which reflect on the policies or practices of the school district must be cleared by the board president and superintendent,” Schumaker said.

We Love Dexter is a website for local news.

During the school board member comments’ portion of the March 8 meeting, Read gave a statement in response and as an apology.

She said:

“On March 4, a parent on a Facebook group said, “Anyone going to the 7th grade info night tonight that would be willing to live stream or record for those that can’t attend?”

“I live a mile from where the meeting was to take place, and I had some free time, so I went to the meeting with the intention of taking notes and sharing the information. When I got there, all I had to take notes on was this ticket stub from Fiddler on the Roof. I scribbled on it the best I could and turned on an audio recorder on my phone to make sure I caught it all.”

“I had a clear purpose for being there to record the event. I made no secret of it at all.”

“However, I am embarrassed to say that I was not familiar with Policy 2461 which states that parents and students may not record meetings at school. The good news is that I did not share the recording with anyone and never listened to it myself. I was able to read the notes on my ticket stub well enough. I think Policy 2461 may refer to private meetings and consultations such as parent-teacher conferences or a discipline meeting, but I cannot be sure. I say this because policy 9160 encourages parents to attend school events and says clearly that, “[R]ecordings can be made by parents or other members of the audience without restriction.” You just can’t be disruptive. I guess it would hinge on the definition of “meeting” and “event.” It’s confusing. The normal reasons for prohibiting recording are to protect student privacy, and that did not apply in this case.”

“In any event, I apologize.”

“I also apologize to anyone who was upset by my presence in the audience. I was not judging or being critical of the content. I appreciate the hard work and care that went into putting the evening event together, and I enjoyed it very much. The information was outstanding. I did not speak to anyone at all and I sat near the door and took these notes so I could share the information with parents who asked for it. I would add that there was no indication that it was not a public meeting or that it could not be attended by non-parents. Although I am not a parent of a student at that particular school, as a board member I should be able to attend public school events. I am also friends with parents of students at the school who expect that I, as a board member, stay informed of the happenings at all of the schools. But again, I apologize to anyone who felt uncomfortable to see me there.”

“But there’s more!”

“I apologize for relaying the story of a difficulty I had with getting information to parents several years ago. It is no longer relevant and did not need to be shared.”

“As a school board member, people expect that I know what is going on in the buildings. When I get a chance, I try to volunteer or donate supplies. The school building newsletters always helped with keeping up to date. When the new blackboard system for communication was set up, I no longer received building newsletters. I asked both the administrative office and the tech department if I could get those again, but they have not materialized in my inbox.”

“Perhaps the newsletters would be a good neutral way to stay in touch. We, as a board, also have not had building visits for a long time. The last one I remember was the site visit to Beacon Elementary when it was still under construction and no one was in the space yet. I attended the Mill Creek meeting to be better informed myself and to share the information parents expressed an interest in. But again, if my presence upset anyone, I apologize,” Read ended her statement.

These statements and decision to do an investigation come after a school board decision on Feb. 24 to adopt an improvement plan for Read to get back in good standing with the school board.

As part of the plan, the other school board members, Schumaker, Ron Darr, Dick Lundy, Mara Greatorex, Daryl Kipke, approved a document that begins by saying:

“Members of the Board of Education are bound to follow the Board’s Bylaws and Policies. In response to repeated violations of board bylaws, policies and norms, Barbara Read was not placed on any committees for the 2019-2020 school year, and the Board of Education voted on September 16, 2019 to no longer financially support Barbara Read representing the DCS Board and attending MASB events until further notice. Ms. Read has requested “a specific list of what needs to be done to end the restrictions and return to full fellowship with the board.” Outlined below are the Board of Education’s expectations to restore all privileges.”

Here are a few of the expectations from the plan: sign and consistently abide by board norms; sign and consistently abide by the social media guidelines; consistently abide by the Declaration of Commitment and consistently abide by all board bylaws and policies.