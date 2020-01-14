Advertisement





| 5 min read | by Lonnie Huhman, lhuhman@thesuntimesnews.com |

A proposal is before the Dexter Community Schools Board of Education that asks the district to update its reproductive health curriculum to become more inclusive of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer/questioning students.

The proposal was put forth at the Dexter school board Jan. 13 meeting, which included a presentation. The district’s Reproductive Health Advisory Committee (RHAC), which is made up of various school district community members, put forth the idea of adding more inclusivity to this curriculum.

The presentation speakers included: David Teddy, the director of Community Education and Jenkins Early Childhood Learning Center and RHAC member, Lisa Judge (parent – RHAC member), Crystal Zurek (RHAC co-chair, Middle School Health Teacher), Kim Kirkey (parent – RHAC member), MacKenzie Gabriel-Lazette (RHAC student representative) and Autumn Campbell (former DHS Art teacher and Gay-Straight Alliance advisor).

One point Teddy talked about in his part was that this proposal is about best serving the needs of all DCS students with the word “all” emphasized. Teddy said what led to this update proposal was that they were approached several years ago by students involved with the Gay-Straight Alliance who said they did not believe their lives were part of this curriculum and they thought that should change.

Teddy said it was important to remember the district’s mission, core beliefs and focus areas. A few areas he cited were DCS’s aims to provide quality educational opportunities for all learners at all levels and provide a world class education that develops, challenges and inspires all students as well as ensuring a safe and secure learning environment to maximize student achievement.

In giving a student perspective, MacKenzie Gabriel-Lazette, a senior at Dexter High School, said she took the health and wellness course when she was a freshman and one of her takeaways was that it wasn’t inclusive to her as an LGBTQ+ student. She said they talked about such topics as healthy relationships, but in seeing how it was presented she didn’t see how it applied to her.

Looking back at the district’s mission and beliefs, she said if DCS truly wants to provide educational opportunities to all students then the curriculum should be updated so LGBTQ+ students feel equal and feel like they are also represented.

In a letter to the school board, Robert Grams, a counselor at Mill Creek Middle School, said, “The need for an LGBTQ+ awareness curriculum in Dexter can be summed up in four words: Safer Schools. Saved lives.”

Grams’ letter began with, “Two of the most difficult experiences for students are feeling misunderstood and lacking a sense of belonging.”

He said, “As a counselor, I have had the privilege of working with many LGBTQ+ students over the years, hearing their stories and what it’s like for them on their journey:

• I have heard students speak about how hard it is for them to get through each day.

• I have heard students who have learned to be ashamed of who they are.

• I have heard students who have said, “I hate that I am this way” – perhaps the ultimate statement of not belonging.

• I have heard from students who have been physically and verbally assaulted in the community.

• I have heard from students who come to school and are called derogatory names or are told, “go home” or “go kill yourself” because of who they are … and I have seen LGBTQ+ students who have attempted suicide because they were made to feel that they do not belong. In a society where suicide rates are on the rise for all children, the suicide rate among LGBTQ+ youth is three times the national average.

He further wrote, “Somebody once said that as humans, we like to put things in boxes. When something doesn’t fit in our box, we perceive it is dangerous and our fight-or-flight response is activated: we lash out physically or verbally at the perceived danger.”

“Often hostile actions and derogatory comments are made out of fear and ignorance: the belief that different is dangerous,” Grams said in his letter. “Students should be offered the opportunity to learn different perspectives and develop understanding; to have the opportunity to expand their boxes if they so choose; to have the opportunity to make their schools a safer place.”

In the presentation and in answering the question of why should children/adolescents learn about reproductive health, the RHAC said developing a healthy sexuality is a developmental milestone and it depends on acquiring information and forming attitudes, beliefs and values about such things as consent, sexual orientation, gender identity, relationships and intimacy.

The presentation also said reproductive health education can also help prevent adverse outcomes such as unwanted pregnancies, nonvoluntary/unwanted sexual encounters and HIV and sexually transmitted infections. It also said this education can help one develop healthy sexuality that among a handful of things can help a person value one’s body and personal health as well as provide education about interacting with both sexes in respectful and appropriate ways.

One bottom line of the RHAC presentation was that it believes students want this information.

The committee pointed to recent surveys conducted with DCS students in 7-12th grades that had some results indicating students felt they were not getting enough information about LGBTQ+health.

To give some additional insight, the presentation also cited the Michigan Profile for Healthy Youth 2017-2018, which stated there were 11 seventh-graders at Mill Creek who identified as gay, lesbian or bisexual and there were 35 freshmen/juniors who identified as gay, lesbian or bisexual.

According to the Michigan Department of Education website, the Michigan Profile for Healthy Youth is an online student health survey offered by the Michigan Departments of Education and Health and Human Services to support local and regional needs assessment that provides student results on health risk behaviors including substance use, violence, physical activity, nutrition, sexual behavior, and emotional health in grades 7, 9, and 11.

Campbell said LGBTQ+ students are feeling neglected, erased as well as bullied and rejected. She said the school district’s health/wellness initiative is not complete until it is updated to include all students.

“By approving this inclusive curriculum the district is letting our students know that we care about their health and well being,” Campbell said.

The next steps for the proposal will have the school board reviewing it at upcoming board meetings in February at which time the public can also weigh in and offer its views.

In follow up after the meeting, The Sun Times News asked DCS Superintendent Chris Timmis if the reproductive health course is an elective. He said it is, however state law requires DCS to teach health to all kids unless they (at the high school) have a personal curriculum opting them out of health. He said meanwhile, state law and DCS policies provide parents an option to “opt-out” of any or all reproductive health lessons.

Teddy said Reproductive Health is a unit taught in the 7th Grade Health class at Mill Creek. He said it is considered an enrichment class – 1 of 4 that 7th graders must take.



He said at the high school, Reproductive Health is taught as a unit in the Health & Wellness class. He said Health & Wellness is for grades 9-12, is considered an elective, and is required for graduation; however, students can get a personal curriculum based on their career goals and objectives that allows them to omit the H & W class.

“Simply put, based on their class choices (a student who takes four years of band, orchestra, or choir and four years of a foreign language, for instance), there isn’t enough room in a students schedule to complete all the graduation requirements; therefore, something has to give,” Teddy said by email in follow up. “This is what I explained last night where 25 percent of the 2019 graduating class received a personal curriculum and did not have to take Health & Wellness.”

To see the full presentation go to this link at the DCS website : dexterschools.org/boepresentations.