| 3 min read | by Lonnie Huhman, lhuhman@thesuntimesnews.com |

In restructuring its athletic program, Dexter Community Schools aimed to demonstrate an important decision typically comes after a good process of discussion, review and input.

Starting next fall, the Dexter school’s athletic programs will see a shift to a new way of doing things, including in how much student-athletes/families will pay to participate.

By a 5-1 vote at the Jan. 13 school board meeting, DCS will now move forward with the final recommendation put together by administration after many discussions and work done by the Ad Hoc Athletics Committee, which was formed to dig deeper into the athletic program.

In his vote for support, outgoing school board president Michael Wendorf said the timeline in getting to the decision was important and after much discussion in the community it was a testament to the process to see hardly anyone in attendance at the meeting.

School board trustee Barbara Read was the no vote and said she supports the overall recommendation, but wanted to separate the fee decision from the overall recommendation and wait on that until the school board is putting together the district’s budget in the coming months. She said maybe the fees could be decreased somewhat if the board had a better idea of the exact budget for the next fiscal year, which begins in July.

The sentiment of the rest of the school board seemed to be one that this recommendation had gone through a good process, which included reviewing the financials.

Wendorf said because this is a big structural change that was arrived at after a lot of work and was now in recommendation form, it was time to move forward with a vote.

School board secretary Mara Greatorex said she was in support of moving forward with the fees after reviewing other comparable districts and their fees, which she said were not much different than Dexter’s. She also noted the recommendation will give coaches an increase in pay.

The recommendation changes will see self-funded teams move to being school-supported and current self-funded teams (Field Hockey, Boys Water Polo, Girls Water Polo, Boys Lacrosse, Girls Lacrosse, Competitive Cheerleading) will become school-supported teams while Ice Hockey, Dance, and Equestrian will remain self-funded because of certain details such as hockey and equestrian being too expensive while dance does not have Michigan governing body overseeing it.

Pay to participate fees will change to participation fees of: Dexter High School $250 per sport, Middle School $150 per sport while families may request reimbursement for pay to participate fees exceeding a family maximum of $1000. The recommendation said $250 per sport equates to a cost for parents of approximately $1 per hour for practices and games. It also said participation fees began around 1992 and were last changed in 2011-2012.

In a letter to the district about the recommendation proposal, DCS Superintendent Chris Timmis said key aspects include moving nearly all self-funded sports to school-supported status next fall, adjusting pay to participate fees to $250 per sport for DHS and $150 per sport at Mill Creek, changing the current family cap to $1000, implementing a scholarship/waiver program for participation fees, changing budgets/funding processes for all sports, increasing coaching pay to be on par with surrounding districts, addressing team purchase processes, reaffirming the vision of DCS Athletics, and addressing inherent inequities created by the current bifurcated and tiered participation fee systems.

The timeline of the development of the athletics restructuring proposal began last July when the school board acted to pause any change to athletic participation fees and scheduled at least two public forums to discuss athletics department structure and review financial scenarios.

In September, the first public forum was held and then in November the Athletics Ad Hoc Committee reviewed a proposal to restructure the athletics department and later that month the Athletics Ad Hoc Committee met to review a revision of that proposal, which incorporated feedback from the previous meeting.

Also in November, the district’s finance committee was updated on this proposal and then on Dec. 2 the Athletics Restructuring proposal was first presented to the school board of Education while another public forum was held on Dec. 9.

However, the timeline really began with the forming of Ad Hoc Athletics Committee, comprised of board members, administrators, coaches, and district parents, which over the past two years had the charge of reviewing and making recommendations to the school board regarding DCS offerings and the structure of district-funded and self-funded club sports and reviewing and making recommendations to the Board of Education regarding a financially sustainable and Title IX compliant K-12 athletic program.