Ron Darr stands with the recognition plaque given to him by the school board and district.

| 3 min read | by Lonnie Huhman, lhuhman@thesuntimesnews.com |

For the past 18 years, Ron Darr has devoted his time and effort, outside of his everyday job and life, to serving Dexter Community Schools as a member of the Board of Education.

Darr is stepping down now with the hope of passing on the role to another school district parent.

On June 29, the Dexter Community Schools Board of Education and school community paid tribute to Darr as it was his last meeting.

In paying tribute to Darr, school board president Julie Schumaker said Darr has been an invaluable member of the Board of Education.

“He cares deeply about Dexter Schools and he always put the best interests of students first in any decision,” Schumaker said. “What I will miss most about Ron is his wonderful sense of humor. He is witty, funny, and with just a few words, he could make us all laugh.”

She said in ending the tribute, “Ron, we will miss you on the school board, I am sure we will see you around the district fixing something in need of repair. Thank you for your many years of service.”

Darr is a 1974 graduate of Dexter High School. He was first elected in 2002 and was re-elected three times.

Ron Darr

Schumaker said, according to the Dexter Area Historical Society, only four school board members have served longer than Darr – current school board treasurer Dick Lundy (41 years), Carl Bates (29 years), Earl Doletsky (27 years), and Roscoe Copeland (20 years).

Schumaker said Darr’s service to the district started back when he was a student and helped to install plywood over broken windows at the old high school-now Creekside Intermediate School.

DSC Superintendent Chris Timmis said Darr will be missed.

“On behalf of DCS, I’d like to extend a special thank you to Ron Darr for his service to the DCS Board of Education,” Timmis said in his update to the school community.

As a Sr. Project Manager in the Engineering and Construction Department at the University of Michigan, Schumaker said Darr has been an importan member of the District’s Facilities and Bond Committee for nine years.

“With his years of construction management experience, Ron has played a significant role in the many construction projects funded by the 1998 bond, 2008 bond, and 2017 bond,” Schumaker said. “He contributed his expertise and oversight to the renovation of all district buildings, the expansion of the Transportation Building, the construction of Anchor Elementary and the Louie Ceriani Alternative Education Building, and the expansion of our athletic facilities including the addition of two new turf fields.”

In his resignation letter, Darr said, “Perhaps you have heard me mention on several occasions that my original intent was to resign my position in the summer of 2019. As my younger son walked across the stage at the 2019 graduation ceremony, I felt it was time to allow the BoE the opportunity to appoint someone who had children in the District and frequent interaction with the excellent teachers and staff. I feel it is important to have a BoE composed of members with students in the District, working along with those who do not.”

He summed up some of his feelings well in the letter’s closing:

“When my family moved to Dexter in 1972, someone asked me, “What the heck is a Dreadnaught?” To me, a Dreadnaught leads in academics, athletics, and community. A Dreadnaught is held in high regard within our community, county, and state. Realtors can confirm how many families seek out Dexter as a place to settle down and become Dreadnaughts.”

The next step for the school board will be interviewing three candidates from the pool of individuals who sought to the fill the previous board opening left by outgoing school board president Michael Wendorf.

Current board member Jason Gold was selected for that opening.

By law, Darr’s seat on the board must be filled within 30 days, according to the school district.

In its to setting the replacement process, the school board’s decision said because the board recently went through an extensive appointee candidate interview process, and because three seats are open in the November election enabling any newly interested community members to run for a seat, it has been proposed that the Board re-interview the three finalists from the February interviews and pick an appointee from that pool.

The interviews will be held on July 13 and will be in a remote and virtual format. The public will be allowed to listen in on the interviews.