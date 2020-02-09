Advertisement





from Supt. Chris Timmis, Dexter Schools

May 20, 2019 L-R: Ron Darr, Barbara Read, Julie Schumaker, graduating student rep Hollie Pastorino, Michael Wendorf, Supt. Chris Timmis, Dick Lundy, Mara Greatorex | Photo: DexterSchools.org

The Dexter Community Schools Board of Education has an open seat and the Board is currently accepting applicants for the position. If you are interested in learning more about what is the role of the Board, time commitment, etc, we’ve arranged for a Q & A session on Wednesday, February 12th from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the Creekside Media Center. Three current DCS Board of Education members will be present to answer any questions interested candidates may have regarding DCS Board of Education service. In attendance will be two of our longest-serving Board members – Dr. Julie Schumaker (DCS Board Member since 2003 and current Board Vice President) and Ron Darr (DCS Board Member since 2002) – and our most recently elected Board Member, Mara Greatorex (DCS Board Member since 2018 and current Board Secretary). Julie, Ron, and Mara will be able to provide a comprehensive overview of Board service at Dexter Community Schools to anyone considering applying for the open position.

For information on Board Member Expectations and the process for applying, please visit our website.

Thank you for your continued support and Go Dreads!

Sincerely,

Christopher Timmis, EdD, Superintendent