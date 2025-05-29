May 29, 2025

DexterEducation

Dexter Schools Seeks Input for Next Superintendent

Dexter Community Schools invites input from parents, staff, students, and community members in its search for a new superintendent. Survey open until June 9.

Photo: Bates Administrative Building. Google Streetview

The Dexter Community Schools Board of Education has launched the search for the district’s next superintendent and is inviting the entire community to help shape the process.

In partnership with the Michigan Leadership Institute (MLI), the board is seeking input from students, staff, and community members to develop the profile for an ideal candidate. The feedback will help guide the search and ensure the new superintendent reflects the needs and aspirations of the Dexter community.

Two Ways to Get Involved:

  1. Complete the Online Survey
    Community members are encouraged to share their thoughts on the skills and qualities they believe are essential in the next superintendent. The survey is open until 10 p.m. on Monday, June 9. It can be accessed at this link: SurveyMonkey.Com/r/F9RP3HT
  • Attend an Interactive Meeting
    MLI Regional President John Silveri will lead a series of interactive meetings on Thursday, June 5, offering participants an opportunity to share their input on the search, learn about the process, and ask questions and engage in conversation.

The meetings will take place at the Dexter High School Media Center:

  • 12:30 – 1:15 p.m.: District Administration and Directors (Auxiliary Room)
  • 1:45 – 2:30 p.m.: DHS Students (*by invitation only) (Auxiliary Room)
  • 3:00 – 3:45 p.m.: District Staff – DHS & Creekside (Main Room)
  • 3:45 – 4:30 p.m.: District Staff – MC, Wylie, DEEC (Main Room)
  • 5:00 – 5:45 p.m.: Community Members (Main Room)

The board encourages the community’s involvement in this process, emphasizing that the input gathered will play a key role in selecting the district’s next leader.

