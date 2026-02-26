Dexter Senior Center Awarded $150,000 Grant from Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation to Enhance Community Space

Dexter Senior Center has been awarded a $150,000 transformational grant from the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation to enhance its new facility and expand its use by older adults, local nonprofits, service clubs, and community groups.

Dexter Senior Center moved into its new 10,000-square-foot facility at 2740 Baker Rd in 2025 after years of operating in borrowed or temporary spaces. The building was designed to serve not only as a home for the Senior Center, but also as a shared gathering space for the wider Dexter community.

Grant funds will be used to add audio-visual and video conferencing equipment, sound systems, and digital displays throughout the facility, allowing rooms to be easily adapted for meetings, programs, workshops, and events. The project also includes updates to the Senior Center’s website and the launch of an online room-rental system, making it easier for community groups to view availability and reserve space.

“These improvements will help us make the most of a space that is already bringing people together,” said Anna Pekrul, Executive Director of Dexter Senior Center. “The grant allows us to better support our members, strengthen partnerships with community organizations, and welcome future groups who may be looking for accessible, affordable meeting space.”

Local service clubs including the Dexter Lions Club, Rotary, Chamber of Commerce, and the Dexter Forum currently meet at the center, with additional organizations expected to use the space as enhancements are completed. Expanded facility use will also support the long-term sustainability of the Senior Center through rentals and partnerships.

“We are incredibly grateful to the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation for believing in our vision and investing in a community space that serves both older adults and the wider Dexter community,” Pekrul added.

Photo: The Dexter Senior Center is located at 2740 Baker Road. Photo courtesy of DSC