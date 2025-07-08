Dexter Senior Center Opens New Doors to Community

After years without a permanent home, the Dexter Senior Center officially opens today in a brand-new facility at 2740 Baker Road. The move marks a major milestone for the organization, which serves older adults across the Dexter area.

The new center is part of a larger multigenerational complex that also includes the Dexter Wellness Center. The project was made possible through a state grant administered by Dexter Community Schools (DCS), which stepped in as the fiduciary and will now serve as the Senior Center’s landlord. While DCS owns the building, Dexter Senior Center is responsible for its operational costs.

“This new facility has been years in the making,” said Executive Director Anna Pekrul. “After we lost our longtime home, Dexter Community Schools stepped up to serve as the fiduciary for the state grant that funded the construction of this multigenerational complex.”

Dexter Senior Center. Photo by Doug Marrin Dexter Senior Center. Photo by Doug Marrin Dexter Senior Center. Photo by Doug Marrin

The center is open to all adults aged 55 and older, but its mission goes beyond serving seniors. Starting in August, it will also host meetings for local civic groups, including the Dexter Rotary Club, Dexter Lions Club, and the Dexter Forum. Pekrul emphasized the organization’s desire to give back. “We remember what it was like not to have a permanent home, and we’re glad to offer that to others.”

Programming at the new center will ramp up in the coming weeks. July serves as a soft opening while staff and members get settled in the new space. The public is invited to an official ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, August 16 at 10 a.m., followed by a weeklong community open house from August 18–22. The week will conclude with a celebration featuring food, raffles, and activities on Friday, August 22.

Dexter Senior Center. Photo by Doug Marrin Dexter Senior Center. Photo by Doug Marrin

“We’re so excited to welcome the community into our new space,” Pekrul said. “It’s a great opportunity for new members to learn what we offer and get connected.”

Membership to the Dexter Senior Center is open to anyone aged 55 and older for $35 per year. Residency in Dexter is not required.

The new facility is located at 2740 Baker Road, Dexter, MI 48130.

Photos by Doug Marrin