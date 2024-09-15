Dexter Soccer Picks Up Fourth Straight Win 

The streaking Dexter soccer team made it four straight wins with three wins this week to improve to 6-4 overall on the season.

The big win of the week came when the Dreadnaughts rallied late to take down Ann Arbor Pioneer 2-1 Tuesday night.

Pioneer took a 1-0 lead early in the first half, but the Dreads defense kept them in the game until late in the second.

With just over 14 minutes left, Hayden Gaetino sent a long pass down field that Tyler Criag picked up. Craig drove left of the goal and from a tough angle drove a shot on goal that beat the Pioneer goaltender and snuck inside the right post to tie the game up with 13:59 left.

The game remained tied until the six-minute mark when the Dreadnaughts worked the ball into the Pioneer end. A Dexter shot from the right bounced off the post, but the Dreads got the rebound.

The rebound was centered toward the net, and it bounced high in the air off a Pioneer defender. The Pioneer goaltender came out to try to grab the ball and Gaetino headed the ball over him and into the net to give the Dreadnaughts the 2-1 win.

The Dreads started quickly with five first half goals and held off Ypsilanti Lincoln for a 7-2 win Thursday.

Gaetino picked up a pair of goals and an assist to lead Dexter.

Luke Nevin added a goal and assist, while Trey Kuhr, Andrew Barbaro, Alex Helton, and Tristian Snyder scored one goal each. Craig picked up an assist for Dexter.

Dexter made it four straight wins with a 2-0 shutout of Wyandotte Rosevelt Saturday.

Craig and Dane Barbaro netted goals for the Dreads.

Dexter improved to 3-3 in the SEC Red and has a matchup with Monroe this week and will start the SEC Red tournament Thursday.