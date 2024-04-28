SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS
Sunday, April 28, 2024
Sunday, April 28, 2024
Dexter Soccer Picks Up Pair of SEC Red Win

by Mike Williamson
The Dexter girls’ soccer team tried to stay near the top of the SEC Red standings with a pair of conference wins last week.

The wins improved the Dreads to 4-1 in the conference and keeps them in the top four teams for the end of season SEC Red round robin.

The Dreadnaughts opened the week by defeating Monroe 4-1.

Kendall Cabana and Laci Jernigan scored two goals each for Dexter.

The Dreads then blanked Bedford.

Cabana and Jernigan scored one each for the Dreadnaughts with Annamarie Myint and Sasha Jones scoring the other two for Dexter.

Dexter made the long trip to Traverse City for a pair of games this weekend and went 0-1-1.

They fell to Farmington Hills Mercy 4-0 and battled to a scoreless draw with Traverse City Central.

The Dreadnaughts are 5-3-2 overall on the season and have a big week with road games against two of the top teams in the Red with Saline and Skyline scheduled.

Tags: Dexter athleticsDexter girls soccerDexter SoccerDreadstronggirls soccer
Been covering high school sports for local teams since 1999.

