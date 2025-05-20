Dexter Soccer Rolls Through SEC Red Round Robin

The Dexter girls’ soccer team finished 3-0 in the SEC Red round robin and finished 6-4 in the conference.

After taking down Bedford in the round robin opener last week, Dexter rolled to two more wins this week.

Dexter defeated Ypsilanti Lincoln 9-0 in a game that ended at halftime Tuesday.

Anna Marie Myint had a big night with a hat trick of three goals to lead the Dreadnaughts.

Chloe Brancheau scored twice for the Dreads, while Gracie Koch, Kendall Cabana, Bella Vetere, and Ruby Boynton scored one each.

The Dreadnaughts finished off league play with a 3-0 win over Monroe.

Cabana recorded a hat trick of three goals for the Dreadnaughts in the win. Dexter improved to 7-6 overall on the season.