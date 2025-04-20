April 21, 2025

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

Mike Williamson

DexterSports

Dexter Soccer Rolls to Pair of Wins

The Dexter girls’ soccer team improved to 3-0 overall on the season after a pair of wins last week.

The Dreadnaughts opened the week by taking down Monroe 3-1.

Jillian Lower found the net twice for Dexter with Alexis Roller adding one goal for the Dreads.

Bella Vetere and Anna Marie Myint picked up assists for Dexter, while Addie Robke kept Monroe out of the net in the first half.

The Dreadnaughts then blanked Bedford 1-0.

Lower scored the lone goal of the game with an assist to Gracie Koch.

Bianca Smothers earned the shutout in net for the Dreads.

Latest articles

Dexter Lacrosse Takes Two in SEC White

Mike Williamson

Dexter Tennis Splits Pair of Matches

Mike Williamson

UPCOMING EVENTS

View Calendar

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
+1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2025 The Suntimes News