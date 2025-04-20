Dexter Soccer Rolls to Pair of Wins

The Dexter girls’ soccer team improved to 3-0 overall on the season after a pair of wins last week.

The Dreadnaughts opened the week by taking down Monroe 3-1.

Jillian Lower found the net twice for Dexter with Alexis Roller adding one goal for the Dreads.

Bella Vetere and Anna Marie Myint picked up assists for Dexter, while Addie Robke kept Monroe out of the net in the first half.

The Dreadnaughts then blanked Bedford 1-0.

Lower scored the lone goal of the game with an assist to Gracie Koch.

Bianca Smothers earned the shutout in net for the Dreads.