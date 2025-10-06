Dexter Soccer Wins Two of Three

The Dexter soccer team heads into the D2 state playoffs playing some of its best soccer of the season after closing with two wins in three games.

The Dreadnaughts defeated rival Chelsea 4-1.

The Bulldogs struck first with a first half goal for a 1-0 lead at the break.

Dexter answered in the second half with a pair of Ruaridh Imfeld goals to take the lead early in the second.

Tyler Craig added a goal and two assists in the second half, while Logan Moore added a goal and Jimmy Sartori one assist.

The Dreads then fell to Bedford 5-3.

Craig led the offense with a goal and assist, while Dane Barbaro and Moore scored one goal each. Andrew Barbaro and Sartori each had an assist.

Dexter wrapped up the regular season with a 3-1 win over Monroe.

Craig again led the offense with a goal and assist.

Dane Barbaro added a goal and assist, Ruaridh one goal, and Lucas Reyes one assist.

The Dreadnaught begin D2 district play Thursday night when Dexter hosts Jackson Northwest at 7:00 at Al Ritt Stadium.