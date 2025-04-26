Dexter Softball Blanks Pioneer

The Dexter softball team snapped a five-game skid with a 6-0 win over Ann Arbor Pioneer Friday night.

Gracie Walter put the Dreads up with a rbi-single in the first.

Dexter added another run in the third thanks to a Pioneer error and pushed the lead to 4-0 in the fourth with rbi-singles from Lizzie Lewis and Colby Boyce.

Clara Lamb allowed three hits and struck out seven in the circle for the win for Dexter.

Ana Dettling and Boyce led the offense with two hits and one rbi each, while Lewis added two hits and a run scored.

Eleni Michos had a hit and two runs scored, Walter a hit and rbi, Gigi Kirkey a hit and run scored, and Jules Richards one hit.

The second game was called off due to lightning.

Dexter had a rough time earlier in the week, dropping a pair of games to Saline 16-0 and 14-4.

The only the Dreadnaughts had in the first game loss was on a Saline error.

Dexter’s bats continued to struggle in the second game with just two hits.

Walter was the lone Dreadnaughts with any success at the plate with a home run, double, and four rbi.

Dexter fell to 7-4 overall on the season.