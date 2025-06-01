Dexter Softball Grinds Way to D1 District Title

After a tough extra inning win in the D1 district semifinals, the Dexter softball team cruised in the championship game to claim the tournament title Saturday.

The semifinal was a battle between the Dreadnaughts and Battle Creek Lakeview with Dexter pulling out an amazing 11-inning win 9-6.

Clara Lamb put the Dreads on top in the first with a rbi-single, but Lakeview bounced back in the bottom of the inning to tie the game at 1-1.

Lamb then crushed a homerun over the centerfield fence to put the Dreadnaughts on top 2-1.

The lead grew to 4-1 in the fourth when Eleni Michos tripled in a pair of runs, but Lakeview scored a run on a Dexter error in the bottom of the inning to make it 4-2 heading to the fifth.

Lakeview cut the lead to 4-3 with a run in the fifth and tied the game in the sixth with a bases loaded hit batter forced in a run to tie it a 4-4.

The game headed into extra innings and neither team could score until the 11th.

The International Tie-breaker rule took effect in the 11th and Dexter put a runner on second. The Lakeview pitcher lost her control with a walk and two hits batters to force home a run for a 5-4 Dexter lead. After two strikeouts, Gigi Kirkey cleared the bases with a double and Lamb followed wit ha run-scoring single for a 9-4 lead.

Lakeview scored two in the bottom of the 11th and had two runners on when Lamb got a fly out and popout to end the marathon game.

Lamb picthed all 11 innings, striking out four for the win in the circle. She also led the offense with four hits, including a home run and three rbi.

Ana Dettling collected three hits and a rbi, while Kirkey had two hits and three rbi.

Michos finished with two hits and two rbi, Jules Richards a hit and two runs scored, and Colby Boyce a hit and run scored.

After the marathon semifinal game, the Dreads scored early and often in a 15-0 win over Battle Creek Central to claim the district crown.

The Dreads scored 13 runs in the first inning and cruised to the victory that saw Grace Walter toss a three-inning perfect game with seven strikeouts.

Makena Suggs hit and inside-the-park homerun and finished with two hits and four rbi to lead the offense.

Lamb finished with two hits and three rbi and Lizzie Lewis two hits and a run scored.

Kirkey and Marissa Idalski each had a hit and two rbi, Avery Dorsch, Walter, Avery Lawrence and hit and rbi each, and Michos a hit and two run scored.

Dexter improved to 18-16 overall and advances to Saturday’s D1 regional to take on SEC Red champion Saline at 10:00 AM at Ypsilanti Lincoln.