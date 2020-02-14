Provided by Dexter High School Softball players and coaches for kids from 7-14 years old. Fees to benefit HS Softball program.
Cost $20.00
Players will be separated into age/ability groups and provided instruction and coaching in:
- Base Running
- Outfield Play
- Hitting from Pitching Machine
- Infield Play
- Hitting Drills, Tee Work
- Throwing Mechanics
8:30 – 9:00 AM Registration/Check-in Dexter High School Gym
9:00 – 12:00 AM Instruction/Group Work
12:01 PM Hot Dog lunch with players, Question and Answer
Direct questions to dextersoftball@gmail.com
Advertisement