Advertisement





Provided by Dexter High School Softball players and coaches for kids from 7-14 years old. Fees to benefit HS Softball program.

Cost $20.00

Players will be separated into age/ability groups and provided instruction and coaching in:

Base Running

Outfield Play

Hitting from Pitching Machine

Infield Play

Hitting Drills, Tee Work

Throwing Mechanics

8:30 – 9:00 AM Registration/Check-in Dexter High School Gym

Advertisement

9:00 – 12:00 AM Instruction/Group Work

12:01 PM Hot Dog lunch with players, Question and Answer

Direct questions to dextersoftball@gmail.com