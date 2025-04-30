Dexter Softball Makes it Three Straight Wins

The Dexter softball team improved to 7-4 in the SEC Red after a doubleheader sweep of Ann Arbor Skyline Monday.

The sweep makes it three straight wins for the Dreads as they improve to 9-4 overall on the season.

The Dreadnaughts used a big eight-run second inning to blow the game open and they cruised to an 15-0 win.

Clara Lamb ripped a two-run double and Lizzie Lewis crushed a two-run triple in the inning for Dexter.

Grace Walter tossed a no-hitter, striking out eight in the circle for the Dreads.

Lamb had a big day at the plate with a pair of doubles and finished with three hits and three rbi. Lewis added two hits and three rbi, while Ana Dettling and Sophia Dettling had a hit and two rbi each.

Gigi Kirkey and Avery Lawrence each had a hit and rbi, while Walter and Eleni Michos each had a hit and two runs scored.

Dexter scored six runs in the first and nine in the second, cruising to a 17-2 win in the second game.

The Dreads had just two hits, but took advantage of 14 walks from Skyline pitching in the win.

Kirkey and Lamb had the only hits for the Dreads with Kirkey adding three rbi, while Ana Dettling and Lewis had two rbi each.

Lamb struck out six for the in in the circle for Dexter.

Dexter takes on Parma Western Thursday and travels to Frankenmuth for a quad Saturday.