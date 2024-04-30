Dexter Softball Rallies Twice in Sweep of Monroe

The Dexter softball team might have to change their name to the Comeback Kids after winning their third straight game in which they trailed by at least three runs to improve 12-4 on the season.

After rallying from three runs down to defeat rival Chelsea in the second game of a doubleheader, the Dreadnaughts rallied from five runs down against Monroe in the first and three runs down in the second to win both games.

The opener against Monroe was tied at two after three innings, but the Trojans scored two in the fourth and three in the fifth for a 7-2 lead.

The comeback started in the sixth when GiGi Kirkey drove in a run with a bases loaded groundout to cut the lead to 7-3. With two runners still on Clara Lamb followed with a two-run double to center that was misplayed by the centerfielder and allowed Lamb to make her away all the around to score to make it 7-6.

Audrey Gauthier led off the with a walk and moved to second on a Maddy Thomson sacrifice. Kyra Sunstrum singled to drive in Gauthier to tie the game at seven and she came home when Maddie Ohlman hit a walk-off run scoring double for an 8-7 win.

Lamb had a huge game with four hits, including two doubles and two RBI to lead the offense.

Ohlman finished with three hits, with the game-winner and two RBI. Sunstrum added two hits and an RBI, while Gauthier and Thompson had two hits and a run scored each, and Mallory Brandt smacked a solo homerun.

Roni Wilson pitched two innings in relief for the win, striking out two. Gauthier struck out 12 in five innings of work in the circle.

The second game saw Dexter fall behind 6-3 heading to the bottom of the fifth.

Kirkey tripled and Lamb followed with a two-run blast to center to cut the lead to 6-5 setting up another exciting finish.

Dexter put two runners on with no outs in the bottom of the sixth, but had a runner thrown out at home on a ground ball, leaving two runners on with one out. Lamb came to the plate and drove both runners home with a double to right to put the Dreads up 7-6.

Lamb finished off her big night by putting the Trojans down in order in the seventh, including striking out the least two batters to end the game.

Lamb led the offense by going 2-4 with four RBI and finished the doubleheader 6-8 with six RBI.

Kirkey finished with two hits and scored four runs for the Dreads. Lizzie Lewis had a hit and two RBI, while Wilson, Thompson, and Ohlman had one hit each.

Lamb earned the win in the circle with 2.2 innings of relief, striking out four and allowing one hit.

Dexter improved to 9-2 in the SEC Red and have a huge doubleheader Monday when they travel to league leading Saline (7-0 in SEC Red).