SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS
Tuesday, April 30, 2024
SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS
Tuesday, April 30, 2024
SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS

Dexter Softball Rallies Twice in Sweep of Monroe

by Mike Williamson
written by Mike Williamson 0 comment 5 views 3 minutes read
banner
FacebookTwitterEmail

The Dexter softball team might have to change their name to the Comeback Kids after winning their third straight game in which they trailed by at least three runs to improve 12-4 on the season.

After rallying from three runs down to defeat rival Chelsea in the second game of a doubleheader, the Dreadnaughts rallied from five runs down against Monroe in the first and three runs down in the second to win both games.

The opener against Monroe was tied at two after three innings, but the Trojans scored two in the fourth and three in the fifth for a 7-2 lead.

The comeback started in the sixth when GiGi Kirkey drove in a run with a bases loaded groundout to cut the lead to 7-3. With two runners still on Clara Lamb followed with a two-run double to center that was misplayed by the centerfielder and allowed Lamb to make her away all the around to score to make it 7-6.

Audrey Gauthier led off the with a walk and moved to second on a Maddy Thomson sacrifice. Kyra Sunstrum singled to drive in Gauthier to tie the game at seven and she came home when Maddie Ohlman hit a walk-off run scoring double for an 8-7 win.

Lamb had a huge game with four hits, including two doubles and two RBI to lead the offense.

Ohlman finished with three hits, with the game-winner and two RBI. Sunstrum added two hits and an RBI, while Gauthier and Thompson had two hits and a run scored each, and Mallory Brandt smacked a solo homerun.

Roni Wilson pitched two innings in relief for the win, striking out two. Gauthier struck out 12 in five innings of work in the circle.

The second game saw Dexter fall behind 6-3 heading to the bottom of the fifth.

Kirkey tripled and Lamb followed with a two-run blast to center to cut the lead to 6-5 setting up another exciting finish.

Dexter put two runners on with no outs in the bottom of the sixth, but had a runner thrown out at home on a ground ball, leaving two runners on with one out. Lamb came to the plate and drove both runners home with a double to right to put the Dreads up 7-6.

Lamb finished off her big night by putting the Trojans down in order in the seventh, including striking out the least two batters to end the game.

Lamb led the offense by going 2-4 with four RBI and finished the doubleheader 6-8 with six RBI.

Kirkey finished with two hits and scored four runs for the Dreads. Lizzie Lewis had a hit and two RBI, while Wilson, Thompson, and Ohlman had one hit each.

Lamb earned the win in the circle with 2.2 innings of relief, striking out four and allowing one hit.

Dexter improved to 9-2 in the SEC Red and have a huge doubleheader Monday when they travel to league leading Saline (7-0 in SEC Red).

 

You Might Be Interested In

Stay on top of local news by subscribing to our daily newsletter

banner
Tags: Dexter athleticsDexter SoftballDreadstrongSoftball
FacebookTwitterEmail

Been with the Sun Times News since it started in 2008 and sports writing since STN was The Stockbridge Town Crier in 1999. Live in Stockbridge with my wife Kim and two teenage daughters AJ and Makayla. As busy as I am with the paper, my full time job is with Jiffy Mix where I have worked for 34 years making the muffins. I am a sports nut and coach Makayla's Stockbridge rec softball team and love going to watch her play travel softball with the Pinckney Pirates.

Related Posts

Saline Baseball Improves to 16-1 on the Season

Saline Softball Claims Anchor Bay Tournament Title

Dexter Baseball Sweeps Adrian for Sixth Straight Win

Dexter Lacrosse Avenges Loss to Tecumseh

Dexter Soccer Picks Up Pair of SEC Red Win

Dexter and Chelsea Split in Softball DH

Chelsea Tennis 3-0 for Week

Saline Track and Field Teams Sweep SEC Red Tri-Meet

Dexter Girls’ Lacrosse Cruises Past Bedford

Saline Girls’ Soccer Rolls to Pair of SEC Red Wins

Dexter Golfers Get by Pinckney

Saline Girls’ Lax Improves to 2-0 in the SEC

banner

About Us

The Sun Times News black logo
Illustration of a low angle view of the sunset through reeds.

The Sun Times News connects you to the heart of Chelsea, Dexter, Saline, and Milan with in-depth local news. From community events and sports highlights to vital civic updates and local business stories, we are your trusted guide, enriching your daily life with news that truly resonates with your local experience.

Useful Links

Top Posts

Longtime Saline teacher made a...
Dexter High School ranks as...
Chelsea High School ranked in...

Newsletter

Stay on top of local news by subscribing to our daily newsletter

The Sun Times News Logo
8123 Main St Suite 200, Dexter, MI 48130
(734) 268-6269
X-twitter Facebook Instagram
©2024 The Sun Times News. All Rights Reserved. Website Design by Ebony Iris Media

Cookie Disclaimer: “We use cookies to enhance your browsing experience, serve personalized ads or content, and analyze our traffic. By using this website, you consent to our use of cookies.” Accept

×

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.