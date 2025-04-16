Dexter Softball Splits with Monroe

The Dexter softball team improved to 4-1 in the SEC Red with a doubleheader split with Monroe Monday.

The Dreadnaughts took the opener 10-0.

Clara Lamb struck out ten and allowed just three hits for the win in the circle for the Dreads.

Lamb also powered the offense with three hits, including a pair of doubles and four rbi.

Grace Walter added a double and two rbi, while Gigi Kirkey had a hit and rbi.

Colby Boyce had a hit and scored two runs, while Ana Dettling and Jules Richards had a hit and run scored each.

Monroe scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to take the second game 10-7.

Walter had two hits and a rbi, while Avery Lawrence smacked a homerun and had two rbi to lead the offense.

Boyce added a hit and rbi, while Lamb had a hit and two runs scored.

Dettling and Eleni Michos each had a hit and run scored, while Richards added a hit.