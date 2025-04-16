April 15, 2025

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

Submit An Event

Mike Williamson

DexterSports

Dexter Softball Splits with Monroe

Dexter athletics, Dexter Softball, dreadnaughts, Dreadstrong

The Dexter softball team improved to 4-1 in the SEC Red with a doubleheader split with Monroe Monday.

The Dreadnaughts took the opener 10-0.

Clara Lamb struck out ten and allowed just three hits for the win in the circle for the Dreads.

Lamb also powered the offense with three hits, including a pair of doubles and four rbi.

Grace Walter added a double and two rbi, while Gigi Kirkey had a hit and rbi.

Colby Boyce had a hit and scored two runs, while Ana Dettling and Jules Richards had a hit and run scored each.

Monroe scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to take the second game 10-7.

Walter had two hits and a rbi, while Avery Lawrence smacked a homerun and had two rbi to lead the offense.

Boyce added a hit and rbi, while Lamb had a hit and two runs scored.

Dettling and Eleni Michos each had a hit and run scored, while Richards added a hit.

Latest articles

Dexter Softball Splits with Monroe

Mike Williamson

Chelsea Softball Rallies Past Lincoln in Opener

Mike Williamson

UPCOMING EVENTS

View Calendar

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
+1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2025 The Suntimes News