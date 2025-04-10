Dexter Softball Wins Three Straight

The Dexter softball team returned from its spring break with three straight wins to improve to 5-0 on the season.

The Dreadnaughts opened the week with a sweep of Ann Arbor Huron 17-0, 17-2.

Dexter wasted no time taking control of the first game with 12 first inning runs and cruised to the three inning mercy.

Lizzie Lewis smacked her first career home run and finished with three rbi in the game.

Clara Lamb led the offense with three hits, including a double and triple and drove in one.

Colby Boyce added a hit and three rbi, and Ana Dettling two hits and a rbi. Sophi Dettling and Marissa Idalski each had a hit and rbi.

Lamb struck out eight and allowed two hits for the win in the circle.

Dexter scored 12 in the second to take the nightcap 17-2.

Lamb had a huge game at the plate with a pair of home runs and a triple with five rbi to lead the offense.

Grace Walter added three hits and a rbi, while Gigi Kirkey finished with two hits and three rbi.

S. Dettling and Jule Richards each had a hit and two rbi, while Weis and Avery Lawrence chipped in with a hit and rbi, and Boyce a hit and two runs scored.

Walter struck out two for the win for Dexter.

Lamb tossed a one-hitter and struck out 12 in a 10-0 win over Adrian Wednesday.

Lewis led the offense with two hits and two rbi.

Lamb added two hits and a rbi and Walter two hits.

S. Dettling and Lawrence each had a hit and two rbi, while Idalski and Eleni Michos had a hit and rbi each, and Kirkey and hit and two runs scored.