SPRING ARBOR UNIVERSITY

LICENSE RENEW TO SERVE DEXTER MICHIGAN

On May 27, 2020, Spring Arbor University filed an application with the FCC to renew the license of W300CO, which serves Dexter, Michigan on 107.9 FM at 38 Watts from a site located at 42-15-18.0 N, 83-50-3.0 W. W300CO rebroadcasts the signal of radio station WJKN-FM, Spring Arbor, Michigan, 89.3 FM. Individuals who wish to advise the FCC of facts relating to this renewal application and to whether the station has operated in the public interest should file comments and petitions with the FCC.