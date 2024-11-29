Dexter Stays Hot in Early Season

The Dexter hockey team continued its hot play to start the new season with a 3-1 win over Anchor Bay Wednesday night.

The win lifts the Dreadnaughts to 4-1 overall on the season.

Dexter got things going late in the first when Jaden Boomhour rifled a shot into the top corner for a power play goal and a 1-0 lead.

The Dreadnaughts made it 2-0 with another power play goal when Jeremy Schroeder picked up a loss puck near the blue line. The Dreads went in on a two-on-one and Schroeder passed across to Austin Hutchison who knocked it home for the two-goal lead.

Anchor Bay cut the lead to 2-1 with a goal in the final minute of the period.

The teams were scoreless until the final minute of the second when Schroeder blocked a shot at the blue line and chased down the puck and went in for a breakaway and beat the goaltender with three seconds left in the second to make it 3-1.

Dexter goaltender Cade Stock and the Dreads defense did the rest in the third, holding Anchor Bay scoreless for the 3-1 win.

Hutchison and Schroeder picked up an assist each in the game.