January 11, 2026

Dexter Strong Hosts Candlelit Vigil to Honor Renee Good

Matt Rosentreter

Dexter Strong organized a candlelight vigil for Renee Good this Friday on Main St. A local organization dedicated to raising awareness of their concerns with policies enacted under the current federal administration Dexter Strong usually holds peaceful protests on Friday afternoons in Monument Park.

“We wanted to make a point. We wanted to share with our community the things that are going wrong, to find ways to keep the votes we have and not lose more, but specifically, today is all about Renee Good,” Dexter Strong organizer Susan Filipiak said.

Attendees lined Main Street, lighting candles in remembrance. Photo by Matt Rosentreter

Nearly 70 people came to the vigil, holding signs and lit candles to honor the memory of Good, who Good was fatally shot in Minneapolis on Jan. 7 by a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer.

“This is a respectful, solemn vigil honoring her,” Filipiak said. “It should have never happened. God bless her family.”

Both Saline and Ann Arbor, as well as cities across the country, held similar gatherings over the weekend.

Dexter Strong’s Susan Filipiak lights the candle of an attendee. Photo by Matt Rosentreter
The vigil hosted over 60 people mourning Renee Good. Photo by Matt Rosentreter

