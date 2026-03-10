Dexter Student Artwork is Selected for the Michigan Art Show

Eight students in Dexter Community Schools (DCS) had their artwork selected to be part of the upcoming State Art Show.

These students, after being selected as the best in their schools, had their artwork put on display this past month or so as part of the Region 3 Art Show at Washtenaw Community College (WCC). It was at this show that some of them were selected to move on.

The Sun Times News connected with Krickett Chamberlain, an art teacher at Dexter High School, to learn more about this exciting news, especially considering that March is Youth Art Month.

“The eight DCS Artists span from almost every grade level (Kindergarten-12th Grade) and come from almost every building in the District!” Chamberlain said.

She said these artists went through a double adjudication process to make it to this level.

“First their work was selected by their Art Teacher, we are only allowed to select up to five works of Art per grade level taught, so to be narrowed down to one of our top five is already an honor,” Chamberlain said. “Then their work goes to the Region 3 Show that just recently closed at WCC and gets adjudicated at that level, if selected (which these Students among many more from DCS were) their work goes on to a State level adjudication. From there the Top 100 works in the State are selected for the State Show and that’s where these 8 talented DCS Students are now.”

Their work will now be showcased at the State Show, which will run from March 16th-27th at The Hickman Gallery at Adrian College.

Photo Dexter Michigan Art Show: Artwork by Senior Kate Haidl – Watercolor Landscape (Teacher – K Chamberlain) Photo: DCS

Photo Dexter Michigan Art Show: Artwork by Junior Olivia Cummings – Ceramic Container (Teacher – R. Sprau) Photo: DCS

Photo Dexter Michigan Art Show: Dexter’s Artists heading to the State Show. Photo: DCS

Photo Dexter Michigan Art Show: Artwork by Freshman Muriel Kinnard – Digital Photography (Teacher – K Chamberlain) Photo: DCS