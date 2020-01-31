Advertisement





The Anti-Bullying Club at Wylie Elementary School was formed in 2011 with some important goals.

Now nine years later, it remains a vibrant club that has only grown in number of members and its positive impact.

Mollie Kemp, Wylie’s school counselor, is the founder and leader of the Anti-Bullying Club. As the latest group of third-graders was set to complete their third and final training session, Kemp said ABC began with hope of empowering students to advocate for themselves and for others and to increase social awareness and empathy.

The club also wants to nurture a community where kids are empowered and have a sense of camaraderie, Kemp said.

“I want to stand up for others,” said third-grader Skyler O’Clair in answering why she wanted to be part of ABC.

She and her classmates received a button on Jan. 31 for completing the training and becoming an ABC student, which they will wear to signify, especially to younger students, that they can help.

Kemp said the club was formed in an effort to help kids develop a deeper understanding of how to recognize bullying and other types of conflict, and how to respond to those effectively.

“Wylie has never been a place where much bullying occurs, but we knew with the kids’ help we could nearly eliminate it,” she said. “It’s also important to us that kids have a sense of agency and can use their voices to make a difference. Third and fourth graders truly enjoy the role of leading and are excited to get specialized training in this area, beyond what’s already offered during classroom lessons.”

During the button ceremony, Kemp asked the students how being in ABC helps them use their voices. The common sentiment in the students’ answers was standing up tall, no matter your height, to help someone in need.

The group is open to all third and fourth graders. This year Kemp said they have a record number of participants, numbering 307. She said many of the third-graders go on to participate in fourth-grade, too, and they then recruit their friends and classmates.

In answering what the community should know about the club, Kemp said, “We have wonderful families in our community, and they encourage their kids to stand up for what’s right. This is a win for everyone who is involved, and we can’t wait to continue moving forward with Wylie’s ABC.”

