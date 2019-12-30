Advertisement





by Lonnie Huhman, lhuhman@thesuntimesnews.com

Dexter middle school students proved spelling bees are unique competitions that in many ways make everyone a winner.

Students from Mill Creek Middle School and Creekside Intermediate School competed in November in the Southeast Michigan Middle Level Administrators Association that had them facing off against students from Ann Arbor, Chelsea, Milan, Pinckney, Tecumseh and Saline.

Dexter did well.

In giving an update about the results, Amy Grant, a teacher at Mill Creek and its spelling bee team coordinator, gave kudos to Charlotte Bruderly, Owen Bruderly, Nate Borel, and Blake Herron from the eighth-grade and Addison Streetman, Hannah Olson, Lion Morse, Cade Stock, and Michael Fifelski who represented the 7th grade.



“Each speller gave an excellent effort,” Grant said. “Charlotte placed eighth among all eighth grade competitors. Owen, Blake, and Nate also placed in the top 15. For the seventh grade, Hannah won the overall seventh grade competition, and Michael placed sixth. Addison and Cade also placed in the top 15.”

It all started at Mill Creek, with each class sending up to five students to an in-house grade-level bee where typically 40-50 students compete per grade. The top five from each grade are then invited to attend the grade-level SEMMLAA Bees.

Grant said, of course, not everyone can make it. This year’s 8th grade winner Maria DeMerell, for instance, had another commitment that prevented her from attending.

The Sun Times News reached out to one of the students to get some student perspective.

Hannah Olson said she “just felt so happy and surprised that I got first place. I was happy to get past the first round!”

She prepared by studying the word list that was provided initially, but then she forgot about it.

“I suppose it’s because I like to read,” she said. “If you’ve seen the word recently, it can be easier to spell.”

So what was one of the more difficult words to spell?

“Indiscriminate was a hard word to spell. Not because it was difficult to spell, but because there are fourteen letters,” she said. “I kept wondering if I was repeating part of the word inadvertently. There are definitely words I’m thankful I didn’t get, especially ones with double letters or multiple S’s or C’s.”

The success was important to the students and school, but in the end it was the experience that made them all winners.

“More important than awards, though, is the character of every single member of Mill Creek’s spelling bee team,” Grant said. “It takes a lot of courage to stand up in a room full of strangers and put your ability on display. Each student also displayed grace, both in winning and in losing. The team as a whole represented Mill Creek beautifully!”