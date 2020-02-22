Advertisement





The showdown for the top spot in the SEC White was a game of runs from the opening tip with each team scoring points in bunches, but it was Dexter who made the last run and beat Chelsea 47-41 in overtime to move into a tie for the top spot in the SEC White with one conference game remaining.

Both teams are 12-1 in the SEC White. Dexter plays at Pinckney Tuesday night, while Chelsea travels to Tecumseh. A win by both teams and they will share the SEC White title. The win by Dexter also snapped a 28 game SEC White victory streak for Chelsea.

Kyleigh Valentine scored eight first quarter points to give Dexter a 12-6 lead. Photo by Mike Williamson

The Dreadnaughts jumped out to a 12-0 first quarter lead behind eight points by Kyleigh Valentine, but Chelsea would answer.

The Bulldogs scored the last six points of the first to cut the lead to 12-6 after one. They would score the first eight of the second and take a 14-12 lead on back to back triples by Jessi Emmert.

Advertisement

Jessi Emmert hit a pair of three-pointers to give Chelsea a 14-12 lead in the second. Photo by Mike Williamson

Alayna Babut hit a triple for Dexter as they retook a 15-14 lead, but the Bulldogs finished on a 7-2 run to take a 22-16 lead in to the break.

Kylie Cabana scored the first six points of the second half for Dexter as they cut the Bulldogs lead 25-22 early in the second and the Dreadnaughts would go on to outscore Chelsea 17-5 in the third to take a 33-27 lead into the final quarter. Brianna Rodriguez scored five points nad Sydney Pnacek four during the run for the Dreadnaughts.

The Dexter bench celebrates a Brianna Rodriguez triple. Photo by Mike Williamson

Chelsea rallied to start the fourth behind back to back baskets by Morgan Majeske to cut the lead to two and Sarah Kennings followed with a triple to give the Bulldogs a 34-33 lead with five minutes remaining. A turnaround jumper by Riley Davis made it a 9-0 run for Chelsea and they lead 36-33 to force and Dexter timeout.

Babut sank a pair of free throw to cut the Chelsea lead to 36-35 and after the Bulldogs were called for a five second violation, Pnacek drove the lane and scored to give Dexter a 37-36 lead with under three minutes to go.

Emily McCalla split a pair of free throws to tie the game at 37 and neither team could convert in the final 2:21 to send the game into overtime.

Riley Davis gave Chelsea the lead in overtime. Photo by Mike Williamson

A pair of free throws gave Dexter an early lead in overtime, but a put back by Kiersten Anstead and a basket by Davis gave Chelsea a 41-39 lead. It would be the last points for the Bulldogs on the night.

Kaila Simpson hit a pair of free throws with 1:18 left in overtime to give Dexter the lead for good. Photo by Mike Williamson

Pnacek drove the lane again and tied it at 41. Kaila Simpson hit a pair of free throws to give Dexter a 43-41 lead with 1:18 left. She would then split a pair to make it 44-41 and after a Chelsea miss, Pnacek sealed the win by hitting a pair of free throws to give Dexter a 5 points lead 46-41 with 20 seconds left.

One last gasp by Chelsea missed and Cabana split a pair with five second left to make the final 47-41.

Pnacek led Dexter with 12 points, while Cabana added 10. Valentine finished with eight points and Simpson seven, including three big free throws in the overtime period, while Babut and Rodriguez chipped in with five each.

Emmert led Chelsea with 11 points, while Davis added 10. Majeske chipped in with seven points and Emily McCalla and Anstead five each. Kennings added three points and Megan McCalla two.

Dexter improved to 15-3 overall on the season, while Chelsea fell to 16-2 overall.

Photos by Mike Williamson