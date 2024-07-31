Dexter Summer Festival 2024 is Almost Here

Join the fun in downtown Dexter on August 9-10 for Music, Food, and Family-Friendly Activities

The Dexter Summer Festival, formerly Dexter Daze, will take place in Monument Park on August 9th and 10th, 2024. This community event, celebrating its 50th year, continues to be a highlight of the summer season, bringing together residents and visitors for a weekend filled with fun, food, and entertainment.

Festival Overview

The Dexter Summer Festival, organized by the Dexter Area Chamber of Commerce, promises a variety of activities that cater to all ages. The festival hours for vendors and food zones are from 10 AM to 8 PM, while the Social Tent, hosted by the Dexter Firefighters Association, will be open from 11 AM to 11 PM on both days.

Event Highlights

The festival will feature an array of entertainment options. Attendees can look forward to live music performances at the Gazebo in Monument Park, with acts such as School of Rock, Ransom Jones, Karen Flynn and the Step Aside Band, The Gravel Shakers, The Sax Maniacs, and Sonic Fury performing throughout the two days.

In addition to music, the festival will offer a variety of family-friendly activities in the Action Zone at Mill Creek. Highlights include a family comedy and magic show, a hula hoop show and demo, juggling acts, and balloon artists. Saturday will feature Rick and Dayna’s Playground, a bubble show, and a performance by ventriloquist Richard Paul.

New Additions for 2024

This year, the festival introduces several new features to enhance the experience. Merchant sidewalk sales will allow local businesses to showcase their offerings. A Sponsor and Volunteer Thank You Party will kick off the festival on Thursday evening, recognizing the efforts of those who support the event.

There will be limited parking downtown, but additional parking is available at Creekside School, where there is a free shuttle from 9 AM to 8 PM Friday and Saturday.

The shuttle will make stops at Monument Park, Broad Street, Mill Creek Park, the American Legion, and Creekside School. Look for the large flags marked “Shuttle” for the pickup/drop-off locations.

Vendor and Food Zone

The festival will host numerous vendors and food trucks, offering a wide variety of crafts, goods, and culinary delights. The food zone on Central Street and other key spots like the kids’ zone and the social district will provide festival-goers with plenty of dining options.

Community Engagement

The Dexter Summer Festival is not just about entertainment; it’s also about fostering community spirit. The Dexter Area Chamber of Commerce aims to support local businesses and create a vibrant community atmosphere. The festival serves as a platform for local artists, artisans, and entrepreneurs to connect with the community and showcase their talents.

Don’t miss out on this iconic summer event that thousands of attendees enjoy each year.

For more information, visit the Dexter Summer Festival website.