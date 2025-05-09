Dexter Summer Festival Planning Underway with Call for Sponsors

Planning for the 2025 Dexter Summer Festival is well underway, and organizers say this year’s event is shaping up to be the biggest yet. Held annually on the second weekend in August, the festival is a longtime Dexter tradition that brings thousands of visitors downtown for two days of arts, crafts, food, music, and family fun.

This year’s festival will feature a range of new attractions and returning favorites, all made possible through the support of local sponsors—and organizers are putting out the call for more businesses to get involved.

Organizers expressed appreciation for current sponsors while noting that Platinum, Gold, and Silver sponsorship packages are still available. The remaining opportunities offer local businesses a chance to support the community while gaining valuable recognition and visibility.

Dexter Orthodontics returns as the Festival Patron Sponsor and is planning something special to be announced soon. SBK Orthodontics is again sponsoring the Action Zone in the Broad Street parking lot, which is expected to be “bigger and more thrilling than ever.”

Chelsea State Bank is sponsoring the Main Stage, where live music will run throughout the festival. A new addition this year is the Social Zone, sponsored by Pearl Planning. This space will feature a second live music stage, food trucks, craft vendors, cornhole, interactive games, and expanded access to Dexter’s Social District—allowing festivalgoers to enjoy beverages from local establishments as they shop and play.

Organizers are also introducing new sponsorship packages for the Festival Parade and Shuttle Service.

Interested businesses can learn more at dextersummerfestival.com/sponsorship or email the planning team at Dextersummerfestival@gmail.com.