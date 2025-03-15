Dexter Summer Festival T-Shirt Design Contest Opens

The Dexter Summer Festival is excited to announce its 2025 T-Shirt Design Contest, offering the community a chance to showcase their artistic talents and be part of this cherished annual event. Open to all ages, the contest invites creative minds to design the official festival t-shirt, which will be featured alongside the festival’s classic logo.

How to Enter:

Artists and designers are encouraged to submit their original t-shirt designs via email to DexterSummerFestival@gmail.com by May 31st, 2025. To ensure consistency, designs should use no more than three colors.

Voting & Selection:

The Dexter Chamber of Commerce will carefully select the top five designs, which will then be presented to the public for voting. The community will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite design on Facebook from June 1st to June 24th. Follow the festival’s official Facebook page for voting and updates: https://www.facebook.com/dcsummerfest.

Winner Perks:

The artist behind the winning design will receive:

An exclusive invitation for them and their family to the Dexter Summer Festival Preview Party, featuring delicious catered treats.

A festival swag bag filled with special goodies.

The thrill of seeing their artwork featured on official festival apparel!

Don’t miss this exciting opportunity to unleash your creativity and become a part of the Dexter Summer Festival tradition. Submit your design today and let your artistic vision shine!

For additional information, please contact:

Michelle Byrnes

DexterSummerFestival@gmail.com