The Dexter swim and dive team took part in a quad meet in Birmingham Saturday that featured four D2 Top Ten teams.

The Dreadnaughts had a strong showing, but came out on the short end of three close head to head matches.

Dexter entered the meet ranked #7 in the MISCA state rankings. They fell to 4th ranked Birmingham Groves 102-83, 5th ranked U of D Jesuit 92-88, and 6th ranked Birmingham Seaholm 94-89.

First place finished went to Cole Warren in diving and Paul Schaefer in the 500 free.

The Dreadnaughts had several second place finishes. Leo Varitek was second in the 200 free and 500 free, Zack Norris 100 back, Tanner Sharp 100 breast, the 200 free relay of Drew Kemp, Sharp, Luke Sayler, and Varitek, and the 400 free relay of Sayler, Varitek, Norris, and Schaefer.

Sayler was 3rd in the 200 free and 100 free, and Sharp the 50 free.

Fourth place finishes went to Schaefer 100 breast and the 200 medley relay team of Kemp, Schaefer, Norris, and Sharp.

The Dreadnaughts won 11 of 12 events at and SEC White dual meet at Adrian, winning 128-48.

Sharp and Norris were in on four wins each. Schaefer picked up three wins, while Kemp and Varitek wad two each.

The Dreadnaughts travel to Saline for an SEC quad with the Hornets, Ypsilanti, and Monroe Thursday night.