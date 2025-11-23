November 23, 2025

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

Dexter Swim and Dive Caps Season at D2 State Championships

Mike Williamson

DexterSports

Dexter Swim and Dive Caps Season at D2 State Championships

Photo: (L-R) Top: Vivian Linebaugh, Bekah Murillo, Brooke Ganas, Kayce McAllister, Emmalyn Saski. Bottom Elena Ragnes, Delia Smaby

The small but mighty Dexter girls’ swim and five team finished 18th out of 31 teams at the D2 state finals Saturday. 

Kayce McAllister earned all-state honors in two events to lead the Dreadnaughts to 24 points in the meet won by Mercy with 337.

McAllister finished seventh in the 100 free and seventh in the 100 back for the Dreads to reach the podium in each event. 

She was also part of the 200 medley relay team that finished 19th, along with Rebekah Murillo, Brooke Ganas, and Delia Smaby.

Ganas placed 25th and Murillo 29th in the 500 free and Murillo 26th in the 100 back.

The 400 free relay team of Gana, Smaby, Murillo, and McAllister was 19th, while Vivian Linebaugh was 26th in diving. 

Latest articles

Dexter Swim and Dive Caps Season at D2 State Championships

Mike Williamson

“Christmas at the Mansion” Returns to Dexter’s Gordon Hall

STN Staff

Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Pressure Washing
Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Painting

UPCOMING EVENTS

View Calendar
Add Event

Submit a Veterans Day Tribute

Click Here
The Sun Times News Logo

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

Map pin icon 8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
Phone icon +1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2025 The Suntimes News

WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com