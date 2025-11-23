Dexter Swim and Dive Caps Season at D2 State Championships

Photo: (L-R) Top: Vivian Linebaugh, Bekah Murillo, Brooke Ganas, Kayce McAllister, Emmalyn Saski. Bottom Elena Ragnes, Delia Smaby

The small but mighty Dexter girls’ swim and five team finished 18th out of 31 teams at the D2 state finals Saturday.

Kayce McAllister earned all-state honors in two events to lead the Dreadnaughts to 24 points in the meet won by Mercy with 337.

McAllister finished seventh in the 100 free and seventh in the 100 back for the Dreads to reach the podium in each event.

She was also part of the 200 medley relay team that finished 19th, along with Rebekah Murillo, Brooke Ganas, and Delia Smaby.

Ganas placed 25th and Murillo 29th in the 500 free and Murillo 26th in the 100 back.

The 400 free relay team of Gana, Smaby, Murillo, and McAllister was 19th, while Vivian Linebaugh was 26th in diving.