Five one hundredths of a second, that is what the SEC White meet between Dexter and Pinckney came down to Thursday night.

The Dexter 400 free relay team of Leo Varitek, Paul Schaefer, Adam Hauser, and Zach Norris beat out the Pirates with a time of 3:24.27 to 3:24.32 in the final event of the night to help the Dreadnaughts pull out a 92-91 win.

The victory kept the Dreads winning streak of 34 straight SEC White wins intact.

Norris, Schaefer, and Varitek picked up three wins each to lead the Dreadnaughts.

Norris won the 200 IM, the 100 free, and the 400 free. Varitek won the 200 free and was part the winning 200 free relay along with Tanner Sharp, Lucas Greatorex, and Schaefer.

Along with the two relays Schaefer also won the 500 free. Tanner Sharp won the 50 free and Cole Warren diving.

Dexter improved to 5-0 in the SEC White. They travel to rival Chelsea Thursday night.