Dexter Swim and Dive Drops Pair at Milan Tri-Meet

Photo: Freshman Ava Grant-Wall. Photo by Luis Rivera

The Dexter High School Women’s Swim and Dive Team turned in a strong showing on Thursday, September 4, in a competitive tri-meet against Chelsea and host Milan. The Dreadnaughts picked up multiple first-place finishes and posted several season-best times.

Despite the strong effort, the Dreads fell to Milan 119-64 and to Chelsea 111-74 in the tri-meet, but not without standout performances by a number of team members.

Junior Kayce McAllister added key points for Dexter, sprinting to victory in the 50-yard freestyle (25.52) and dominating the 100-yard backstroke (1:00.91) both of which were state qualifying times. Freshman Brooke Ganas continued her impressive start to the season with a first-place finish in the 200-yard freestyle (2:07.33) and a runner-up spot in the 100-yard butterfly (1:06.26).

Lady Dreads Showing Team Spirit. Photo by Luis Rivera

In the 200-yard individual medley, senior Becca Murillo claimed fourth place (2:30.93) before coming back with a strong second-place finish in the 500-yard freestyle (5:58.56). Sophomore Delia Smaby chipped in with a solid swim in the 100 free (1:07.08) and helped power Dexter’s relays. Junior Natalia Rivera had a solid swim in the 500-yard freestyle (6:56:55) and the 50-free (30.49)

Dexter’s relay teams also had standout performances. The foursome of Ganas, Murillo, McAllister, and Smaby nearly pulled off a win in the 400-yard freestyle relay, finishing just behind Milan with a time of 4:07.00. Earlier in the night, Dexter’s A relay of McAllister, Caroline Fealy, Elena Ragnes, and Smaby earned third in the 200-yard medley relay (2:11.76).

In diving, junior Ellie Saah led the Dexter squad with a fourth-place finish (161.40), followed closely by teammates Vivian Linebaugh (153.25), Olivia Cummings (149.80), and Lexi Gramling (140.25).

Freshman Ava Grant-Wall. Photo by Luis Rivera

Head Coach Michael McHugh noted the team’s depth and resilience, with multiple swimmers stepping into new events to score points. The girls were especially proud of the divers who swam the 200 free relay with an impressive time of 1:45.16.

The Dreads traveled to Waterford on Saturday, September 6th, to participate in the Marlin Relays. Highlights included a MISCA qualifying time and a second-place finish for the 200-Free Relay led by freshman Emmalyn Saski, followed by fellow freshman Brooke Ganas, senior Becca Murillo, and anchored by junior Kayce McAllister. The same quad earned a state meet qualifying time in the 400-free relay at the end of the meet. The meet featured an 850 crescendo relay with Dexter freshman Caroline Fealy swimming a 50 free, Ava Grant-Wall a 100-free, sophomore Delia Smaby a 200-free, and Murillo rounded out the race with an impressive 500-free.

The Dreadnaughts will be back in action on Tuesday, September 9th, at home against Ann Arbor Pioneer.